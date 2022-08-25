Shannon Sharpe shockingly claims that 4x champ LeBron James is the most disrespected NBA player ever

During a segment on “UNDISPUTED”, Shannon Sharpe went on to term LeBron James as the most disrespected player in NBA history.

LeBron James has definitely worked hard throughout his distinguished career and is rightly considered the basketball GOAT by several analysts and enthusiasts over the world. While King James might be one of the most accomplished superstars the league has ever seen, it is also true that he is disrespected by haters from across the globe.

Recently, analysts of “UNDISPUTED” shed light upon this topic while stating their picks for the most disrespected players in NBA history.

Shannon Sharpe went on to claim that Bron was the most disrespected player ever and apparently “it’s not even close”. The 54-year-old said:

“It’s not even close. LeBron James. Even if you take LeBron, and what you thought he accomplished, coming out of high school, he’s exceeded everything you could’ve possibly thought he could be. But he’s still not Jordan. You see?

The man has won 4 MVPs, 4 Finals MVPs, gone to 10 finals, he’s about to become the all-time leading scorer in NBA history, when he’s done he’s probably going to be top 2, top 3 or 4 all time in assists. But he’s not Jordan, he wasn’t graceful like Kobe, he’s a poor free throw shooter, he can’t shoot the three, he cake walked the east.”

“When you check social media, LeBron James is the most disliked guy”: Shannon Sharpe

Sharpe further deviated from the topic a bit as he went on to name LBJ and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the top 2 players on his all-time list.

“So, every time you say true, you make my point. Because he did all those other things also which is true, true, true. I got him number 1 and Kareem number 2.

Because you can actually make a case Kareem is the greatest high school basketball player. There is no doubt that he’s the greatest college basketball player, and you can make a case that he’s the greatest NBA player. He has 6 MVPs, he has 6 championships, 3rd in most rebounds, most points, 10 NBA finals. But for whatever reason he was a guy that was really easy to dislike, maybe him changing his fate had something to do with that.”

Finally, Shannon concluded by simply stating that LeBron was the ‘most disliked guy’ on social media.

“When you go back and check social media and you go back and look at the most disliked guy, the most talked about guy is LeBron James and it’s factual.”

To be fair, there are several ways to look at this topic. And up to a certain point, Sharpe isn’t all that wrong about the unnecessary hate LeBron receives.

