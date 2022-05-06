“Russell Westbrook was the same player he was in OKC! How are the Lakers blaming Frank Vogel for his performance?!”: Skip Bayless questions the blame game surrounding Brodie’s poor season

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless questions the Lakers’ front office blaming Frank Vogel for Russell Westbrook having a terrible season

The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers were probably the most disappointing super team assembled in recent times. Forget winning the title, the Lakers couldn’t even get to the playoffs, heck, they didn’t even make the play-in games.

Despite adding Russell Westbrook and forming a big 3 with Anthony Davis and LeBron James, the Lakers were 9 games under .500. Sure, injuries played a part in their terrible showing, but for the most part, they did have two superstars playing together. Still, the Lakers couldn’t find a way to win games.

They made their first change towards the same, using Head Coach Frank Vogel as a scapegoat and firing him. Turns out, they’re not done blaming him for things. The front office recently claimed Vogel was the reason behind Russell Westbrook playing poorly. This did not sit right with Skip Bayless, who talked about the same on Undisputed.

“Stop blaming Frank Vogel. Russell Westbrook is still the same guy he was in OKC!”: Skip Bayless

Russell Westbrook, as per stats, had a season similar to the previous season, or the one before that. However, if one was watching the Lakers’ games, the story would’ve felt totally different. The former MVP was off his game, and could not adjust to being off-ball.

Skip Bayless stood up for Frank Vogel.

“The Lakers front office has deluded themselves into believing this was all Vogel’s fault. The new coach won’t fix Russ.”

The truth is, Russ is exactly the same player he was in OKC: extremely high turnovers and a shockingly poor shooter from 3. @Undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. https://t.co/9BwE6rKgOt — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 6, 2022

Skip isn’t wrong. A new coach won’t magically fix the Lakers. Their issues run deep, and fixing them won’t be easy. With LeBron James showing us how dominant he was, even in his 19th season, the Lakers should make the best changes to help the King win a 5th title. They’d have to make some tough decisions over the next few months.