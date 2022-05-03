“Russell Westbrook went to The MET GALA as a monopoly piece”: NBA Twitter cannot keep calm on the Lakers point guard’s latest outfit

Lakers superstar Russell Westbrook causes a stir on social media with his latest outfit at the MetGala event.

Controversy’s favorite child, Russell Westbrook, never fails to make the headlines, whether on or off the court. Brodie is not one to play according to public perceptions, for which he continues to pay the brunt. The former MVP is one of the most polarizing athletes in American sports history.

While nobody can question Westbrook’s will towards the game, his demeanor and style of play is a constant subject of discussion. The former OKC superstar doesn’t hesitate to speak his mind, more often than not landing him in trouble.

However, nothing tops Westbrook’s recent outing with the Lakers. Brodie became a source of mockery for his turnovers and inability to shoot. It won’t be wrong to describe the two-time scoring champ’s first season with the purple and gold as horrid.

Nevertheless, the scrutiny isn’t limited to his on-court performances only, his appearance at the MetGala event being the latest example.

Russell Westbrook turns heads with his recent appearance at the MetGala.

Adhering to his not playing according to public perception policy, Westbrook never fails to turn heads with his outfits. While some may applaud him for being bold, others find it absurd.

In his recent appearance at the MetGala event, the nine-time All-Star was spotted in a rather unusual outfit sending social media into a tizzy.

Russell Westbrook went to The MET GALA as a monopoly piece. https://t.co/YzG00OAGzp — SYDNEY CASTILLO (@sydneyisfunny) May 3, 2022

One thing about Russell Westbrook is that he’s going to wear a skirt. #MetGala pic.twitter.com/m8zzIMwqsp — Mamba Out ✌🏾✌🏾 (@kcjj_04) May 3, 2022

Mary Poppins is clearly the inspiration for Russell Westbrook’s drip 😂 pic.twitter.com/CCYtNWWbef — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) May 3, 2022

If what mfs wearing to the MET Gala is considered having “style” … then I’m burnt out 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Damian Lillard (@Dame_Lillard) May 3, 2022

Russell Westbrook looks like he came from the 1700s. pic.twitter.com/49AujOa2Xq — Real Talk 🏀 (@Real7Talk) May 3, 2022

Russell Westbrook thinks he auditioning for The Luck of the Irish 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/HmDFykSri9 — Flight’s Burner (@FRBurnerAcct) May 3, 2022

Westbrook would address his fearless outlook on fashion during a red carpet interview.

Regardless of what people had to say about his outfit, Westbrook beamed with confidence on the red carpet. On the professional front, rumors of Brodie’s trade continue to make headlines, with the latest destination being the Charlotte Hornets.

With the recent ouster of head coach Frank Vogel, nobody’s job is secured in the Lakers organization, barring LeBron James.