‘Just play the game like Giannis, don’t tweet like Kevin Durant’: Russell Westbrook slammed by fans after his weird Instagram post on season with Lakers

Lakers probably had one of the worst seasons missing the playoffs and guard Russell Westbrook has faced a bunch of criticism for the same.

While the trade for Westbrook made sense on paper as the team desperately needed a secondary playmaker, the trade backfired. Russ truly never fit with the team and looked out of sorts. While his turnover rate did decrease, his overall numbers dropped off as well.

Not putting up monstrous triple doubles, Westbrook failed to assert his dominance. Although he was seen as the third star who could lead the team in the absence of LeBron James, Westbrook truly struggled as he had a record of 6-17 without the King on the floor.

Given Brodie’s disastrous record and his inefficiency, he really became the scapegoat for Lakers’ failures this season. The campaign where Westbrook was supposed to win a championship has truly tainted his reputation in the NBA.

Also Read- “LeBron James and Klutch Sports are the reason we got Russell Westbrook!”: Latest reports reveal Lakers blame the King and his agency for disastrous preseason trade

Russell Westbrook unfazed by people’s expectations on him

It is fair to say that fans were unimpressed by the season Westbrook had. While he was considered as the final piece to the puzzle in the Lakers’ big three, his performances suggested otherwise.

While people have been massively critical of the 2017 MVP, it seems like Brodie isn’t concerned with the expectations others have on him. Posting an audio clip about how people’s expectations do not affect him, and his biggest critic is he himself, it seems like Brodie is trying to clear out the noise at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44)

And well, as the title suggests, there has definitely been some backlash.

Respectfully if you don’t care you’d just play the game like giannis instead of tweetin like KD — Angel 🆙 (@StudentOfRap) April 28, 2022

Russ’ social media activity meanwhile has been quite intriguing as well. Deleting any post affiliating to the Lakers, Wesbrook now has deleted each and every post from his Instagram account, barring the latest post.

Westbrook clearly finds himself in a peculiar place right now. With a hefty contract, he is set to earn big bucks, but a chance of run it back with the Lakers’ might be unlikely.

Given the turbulent 2021-22 season, rumors of Westbrook being shipped out in the upcoming off-season is rampant. But given the quality and the determination of the former MVP, it won’t be a surprise if Russ returns with a bang next season. Can Westbrook silence his doubters next season or is his time in the limelight up?

Also Read- “Frank Vogel didn’t f**k with Russell Westbrook!”: Snoop Dogg gives NSFW explanation for Brodie’s struggles with Lakers this season