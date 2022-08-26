Kendrick Perkins believes Russell Westbrook and newest $13 million Laker could be the deadliest defensive backcourt in NBA

With Patrick Beverley being added to the Lakers, Kendrick Perkins believes that the defensive guard will bring out the best version of Russell Westbrook.

After back-to-back horrific seasons, the Los Angeles Lakers had to bring about some serious changes. Earlier in the summer, Rob Pelinka and co. relieved Frank Vogel of his duties and announced the introduction of Darvin Ham as the individual to coach LeBron James and co.

More recently, Purple & Gold made headlines for a blockbuster deal sending away Talen Horton-Tucker in exchange for Patrick Beverley. Adding this defensive menace with Russell Westbrook in the backcourt, the LA-based team has definitely improved their squad.

Several enthusiasts have spoken about Westbrook and Pat Bev’s ability to share the court at the same time. Kendrick Perkins was quick enough to put an end to those conversations. Further, the “First Take” analyst stated that the 6-foot-1 guard will bring out the best version of Mr. Triple Double.

“When you think about Patrick Beverley and you think about Westbrook, I understand they have a history. But Rondo and Russell Westbrook had a history. Patrick Beverley is actually going to bring out the best version of Russell Westbrook.”

“Patrick Beverley is gonna push Russell Westbrook”: Kendrick Perkins

The 37-year-old also spoke about the inclusion of Beverley and how he will be extremely beneficial for Darvin Ham’s team.

“When I look at Patrick Beverley, when I look at a guy that shoots 37% from the three for his career, when I look at a guy that is going to do everything himself, one of the few guys in the NBA that could affect the game and help a team win a game without scoring one single point at the guard position, that is Patrick Beverley. Somewhat what the Lakers wanted Russell Westbrook to be last year.”

“We heard Darvin Ham speaking about how when he first got the job, how he wanted Russell Westbrook to be the best defensive player that he’s ever been or have one of the best defensive seasons that he has ever had. How he wants him to improve knocking down corner threes. So when I come with this analogy, iron sharpens iron. So when you bring Patrick Beverley over there, now all of a sudden, Russell Westbrook can get away with things that he got away with last year because he has Patrick Beverley who’s gonna push him.”

Kendrick concluded by claiming that the Lakers might have the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the entire league.

“We know he’s gonna show up work night in and night out. Then on top of that, think about this, they actually can play together. And if Russell Westbrook has the right mindset, Patrick Beverley and Russell Westbrook actually could be the most dangerous defensive backcourt in the NBA.”

To be fair, there are teams who have a much better defensive backcourt than the Lakers. However, if the two play some of their best basketball, they certainly can help LBJ lead the Lakers to an 18th championship.

