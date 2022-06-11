“Russell Westbrook will not be moved if the Lakers need to add assets!” : Reports reveal why the Brodie will likely stay alongside LeBron James next season

Russell Westbrook has been a polarizing figure among the Laker faithful.

Despite his decorated past, Russ has been deemed as one of the biggest issues with the Lakers squad by many. This was a direct result of the Lakers’ failure to make the Playoffs despite LeBron James‘ strong play.

When the Lakers moved for Westbrook and formed a big three with James and Anthony Davis, many viewed them as contenders. But health and spacing reasons meant that the trio did not work out the way it was supposed to.

Brodie’s efficiency and decision-making have drawn the ire of Laker fans. There have been calls for a trade and Westbrook’s future was the biggest question mark in the Lakers’ offseason plans.

With new coach Darwin Ham declaring his support for Russ, it appeared that the Lakers would keep him for another season at least. And now there are more reports suggesting that an extended stay at Hollywood awaits Brodie.

What do the latest reports suggest regarding Westbrook’s future?

Reports from Marc Stein suggest that the Lakers aren’t in desperation mode to move Westbrook yet. Despite their failure in the 2022 season, the Lakers don’t intend to surrender additional assets to move Russ.

Lakers not looking to force Russell Westbrook trade if it means surrendering additional assets. https://t.co/HYPbQgCTbM — Sam Amico (@AmicoHoops) June 11, 2022

The Lakers aren’t left with a lot of assets after having made trades to acquire AD and Russ. And if reports are right, they do not intend to move the remainder of the picks in their possession to force a move.

Will Westbrook be moved eventually?

The Lakers have barely any wiggle room this off-season. Constructing a competitive roster around LeBron should be their priority. Sooner rather than later, if Ham fails to make a quick impression, the front office is bound to get desperate.

With Westbrook being on a huge expiring contract and AD and LeBron deemed untouchable, it seems very likely that a Westbrook trade is their only way to change things up. It seems to be a question of when rather than if.

Darwin Ham has an unenviable job at hand to turn the fortunes of a fabled franchise. The task is as big as it can get for a rookie coach. Will we see the return of LeGM making some moves to make the season a success? Will Westbrook be the first one to be moved or will there be a different twist in the tale for the Lakers?

