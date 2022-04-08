Basketball

“Russell Westbrook will only hinder LaMelo Ball further!”: Skip Bayless ROASTS Michael Jordan after NBA insiders claim Lakers star could be headed to Hornets

"Russell Westbrook will only hinder LaMelo Ball further!": Skip Bayless ROASTS Michael Jordan after NBA insiders claim Lakers star could be headed to Hornets
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
Pitch report DY Patil Stadium: CSK vs SRH IPL 2022 match Dr DY Patil Stadium pitch report
Next Article
"F**k, I don't know where I'll be, man!": Anthony Davis announces his unfiltered thoughts on his future with the Lakers
NBA Latest Post
"F**k, I don't know where I'll be, man!": Anthony Davis announces his unfiltered thoughts on his future with the Lakers
“F**k, I don’t know where I’ll be, man!”: Anthony Davis announces his unfiltered thoughts on his future with the Lakers

Lakers star Anthony Davis gets deadly honest about his future with his current franchise and…