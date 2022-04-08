“Russell Westbrook will only hinder LaMelo Ball further!”: Skip Bayless ROASTS Michael Jordan after NBA insiders claim Lakers star could be headed to Hornets

Skip Bayless speaks on Michael Jordan potentially bringing on Russell Westbrook despite having LaMelo Ball on his roster

In many ways, LaMelo Ball and Russell Westbrook have had deeply contrasting seasons.

On one end, you have a young gun 20-year-old who made his first All-Star team, and is only getting better by each day in every single aspect of the game.

On the other end, you have a 33-year-old who was expected to go absolutely berserk, but then had perhaps his worst season yet. Despite being on what was constructed to be a championship team, he ultimately was one of the biggest reasons why the Lakers didn’t even make the play-in tournament. And now, he is being shopped by the exact same franchise.

With the Brodie’s current predicament, you’d expect no teams in the NBA to go for him. But the thing is, you’d be dead wrong there.

According to NBA insiders, the Hornets have shown interest in the man, despite his massive contract. And well, let’s just say, despite his love for Michael Jordan, one Skip Bayless wasn’t exactly on board with the idea.

Let’s get into it, shall we?

Skip Bayless goes in on Michael Jordan for the Hornets showing interest in Russell Westbrook, despite having LaMelo Ball

In case you may not know already, Skip Bayless is perhaps the greatest Michael Jordan stans of all time. The Bulls legend could do the most terrible thing imaginable, and the analyst would probably still find a way to defend him.

So, whenever Bayless goes against Jordan, it’s fair to say that it’s quite the sight to see. And well, as we said before, the NBA community got to see it very, very recently.

And we are here to bring it right to you. Take a gander at the clip in the tweet below.

LaVar Ball would not be happy with this. To me, after Russ got exposed, I would be shocked if any other team takes a chance on him. @undisputed. 9:30 AM-Noon ET. FS1. https://t.co/KBg1HiVKkM — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 8, 2022

We can’t say we disagree with Skip Bayless on this one. After all, as a budding star, LaMelo Ball needs all the minutes on the court humanely possible to develop.

It already doesn’t help that James Borrego limits his minutes on the court as much as he does. And now, Michael Jordan wants to bring Russell Westbrook into the equation too?

Yeah, not the best idea.

