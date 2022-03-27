“LaMelo Ball is already playing like LeBron James did at 20!”: StatMuse reveals how Hornets star is etching his name next to Luka Doncic and the King

Charlotte Hornets star LaMelo Ball could stand to make NBA history yet again if he retains his current season averages

LaMelo Ball man. Personally, I don’t think the talent level of this guy is appreciated nearly enough.

The Hornets star is a 20-year-old, 6’7” point guard, who can also function as a reliable off-ball player, while also showing off some serious potential on the defensive end of the floor.

As if that wasn’t enough though, the man is already one of the best passers, and ball-handlers in the NBA… and he only continues to improve at the end of each and every game he plays.

Really, if you stop to think about it, Ball is absolutely insane. And that is something that has consistently started to be reflected, everytime he makes NBA history. And well, let’s just say he made it again, joining the ranks of LeBron James and Luka Doncic in the process.

If LaMelo Ball keeps his current season averages, he will join LeBron James and Luka Doncic in a very special achievement

LaMelo Ball’s current averages of 20 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 7.3 assists, may be pretty darn impressive. But, for those who have kept a key eye on the young gun, they are hardly surprising. Heck, the man averaged roughly the same numbers in his rookie year, as soon as he was boosted to being a starter by James Borrego.

Still, for other fans, it may seem like this is all part of a meteoric rise that never seems to stop, earning him comparisons to some incredible NBA players in Luka Doncic, and LeBron James.

Now, most might say that making those comparisons would be going unreasonably far. But, it seems that the numbers would disagree on that one, as StatMuse made abundantly clear in a recent tweet.

LaMelo: 16/6/6 last season

20/7/7 this season He joins Luka and LeBron as the only players in NBA history to have multiple 15/5/5 seasons before turning 21. pic.twitter.com/ptf6s0nt0K — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 27, 2022

It seems like LaMelo Ball is entering such sections of the NBA record book every other day. Definitely a welcome sight for fans in Charlotte.

Are we witnessing the rise of a future great of the NBA?

