“Russell Westbrook You F**king Suck!”: Lakers Guard Fights Fan After Being Berated During Clipper Loss

Russell Westbrook gets told that he ‘f**king sucks’ by a Lakers fan, resulting in Russ getting into a back-and-forth with him

Russell Westbrook has not had a great stint with the Los Angeles Lakers ever since he was traded to them from the Wizards in the 2021 offseason. His fit on the roster alongside LeBron James in the starting unit simply does not work given what they both bring to the table.

Lakers fans have grown tired of Rob Pelinka and the front office for putting together a roster that does not mesh well with one another. When you have superstars like LeBron James and Anthony Davis, surrounding them with deadeye shooters is what’s crucial. Going off stats, Patrick Beverley seems to be their best shooter which isn’t a great sign.

Russ has never been a great shooter, with his highest percentage from beyond the arc being 34.3% nearly 6 years ago. Fans of the team have seemingly had enough of Russ’s shooting woes as they began to berate him last night.

Russell Westbrook gets into it with a fan during the Clippers loss after being told he ‘f**king sucks’

As Russell Westbrook was walking out into the game last night, a fan yelled out to him that he ‘f**king sucks’. Russ being Russ, he came back to confront the man and told him to say it to his face, which he did.

Russell Westbrook was walking into the locker room and a fan yelled, "You fuckin' suck!" and Russ heard him and came back out and told him something along the lines of "say that to my face" and then the fan went ahead and said it to his face…

Westbrook has long been berated by fans for his play and while it’s alright to poke fun at a player who isn’t playing up to the mark, going beyond it is just not what sports is about.

The former MVP spoke up about his last name being twisted into the ‘Westbrick’ moniker, revealing that he doesn’t want his children to think less of him because of that name they share.

He’s even had quite a few run-ins with fans in the stands during games where he’s called them out for using provocative and racist language against him.

Russell Westbrook had a Utah Jazz fan banned for life

During a game between the Thunder and the Jazz during Russ’s last season with the former, he would have a fan in the stands removed from the game for ‘disrespectful’ and ‘racist’ comments. The fan would be banned for life from attending Jazz games.

Players have long complained about the toxic state of the Jazz fandom. The lawsuit that was filed against the fan would however be thrown out by a judge a couple months later.

