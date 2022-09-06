Basketball

Russell Westbrook’s 2K23 rating lower than players with 0 All-Star appearances

Russell Westbrook's 2K23 rating lower than players with 0 All-Star appearances
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
“Nadal conqueror .. Young King”: LeBron James, NBA community, and the whole world congratulates Francis Tiafoe
Next Article
Stephen Curry gets a 96 rating in 2K23, no other Warriors are rated 85 or above
NBA Latest Post
Stephen Curry gets a 96 rating in 2K23, no other Warriors are rated 85 or above
Stephen Curry gets a 96 rating in 2K23, no other Warriors are rated 85 or above

NBA2K23 didn’t see anybody in the 2022 NBA champions’ camp worthy of getting a 90+…