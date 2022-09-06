Russell Westbrook’s 2K23 rating lower than players with 0 All-Star appearances

NBA 2K dishes out Lakers guard Russell Westbrook’s rating for its 2023 edition.

One of the most annually awaited games, NBA 2K23, is slated to release on 9th September 2023. Ronnie 2K and crew know how to tap into the pulse of their audience when it comes to generating excitement and buzz around the basketball simulation game.

The makers of the game employ some of the best promotional techniques, a regular being releasing the player’s ratings. This age-old technique aids 2K in selling millions of copies. Thus following the annual tradition, the makers released the ratings of the names that would generate a lot of noise.

Coming off the most controversial season of his career, it was no surprise that the makers thought of Russell Westbrook. The former MVP’s debut with the Lakers wasn’t short of a nightmare, finding himself as the poster boy for trolls and hate campaigns across all media forums.

According to many reports surfacing online, Brodie is ranked an overall 78 on the 2023 edition of NBA 2K. In what it seems, the netizens aren’t too happy with the disrespect meted out to the former OKC superstar.

NBA Twitter reacts to Russell Westbrook’s rating on NBA 2K23.

In his first season with the purple and gold, Westbrook averaged 18.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 7.1 APG, shooting 44.4% from the field, including a disappointing 29.8% from beyond the arc. The two-time scoring champ averaged 3.8 turnovers per game.

As many expect Russ to have a comeback season, 2K released his rating, stirring a debate on social media.

Disrespectful he deserves a 83 — Winners only (@mo_cash2X) September 6, 2022

the disrespect is unreal — Terry (@thisisnotblizzz) September 6, 2022

Y’all trippin, stop the disrespect. — Certified Jay Blunt (@OvOxO_Blunt_TIP) September 6, 2022

Kelly oubre is higher rated than him — Moh HAWKSSZN (@MuhamedDalagij1) September 6, 2022

I understand he had bad season last year but Russ Should at least be 83 or 84 no way Ben Simmons should have a higher Overall than Russ when he sit out the whole season — TheOfficalDev Yankees Revenge Szn(79-51) (@TheofficalDev44) September 6, 2022

Russell Westbrook has a 78 rating on NBA 2K23. For context, these players had the same rating on 2K22: • Kelly Olynyk

• Marvin Bagley III

• Cameron Payne

• Tristan Thompson pic.twitter.com/kFBZ3CHSRj — NBA Memes (@NBAMemes) September 6, 2022

Patrick Beverley is a higher overall than Russell Westbrook in 2k23 LMFAO pic.twitter.com/JrAxID1quU — ́ (@UllrGuy) September 6, 2022

It’s unfortunate to see a player of Westbrook’s caliber subjected to such disrespect. Hopefully, the following season proves to change the narrative for Mr. Triple-Double.

