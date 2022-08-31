$500 million Lakers owner Jeanie Buss calls Russell Westbrook the best player on last year’s roster

LA Lakers owner Jeanie Buss heaps praises of point guard Russell Westbrook, highlighting his one-of-a-kind work ethic.

Coming off a horrid 2021-22 season, the LA Lakers are looking to be back in the hunt for a championship. GM Rob Pelinka and co have already implemented some changes, including hiring new head coach Darvin Ham and acquiring veteran point guard Patrick Beverley.

Nonetheless, doubts continue to lurk over the team’s shot at the title unless they can pull off a Kyrie Irving. The Lakers lack shooting in their backcourt, which could haunt them even if they have a healthy roster. The future of Russell Westbrook on the team continues to raise questions.

Making his hometown debut last season, Russ looked a complete misfit on the roster. The former MVP was at the receiving end of endless criticism and trolling, struggling with his jump shots and high rate of turnovers. Fans would write him off, labeling Westbrook as a liability.

Recently, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss came out in support of Mr. Triple-Double, calling the latter the best player on last year’s roster.

Jeanie Buss applauds Russell Westbrook’s work ethic.

One can criticize Westbrook all they want. However, his work ethic and mentality towards the game remain unquestioned. The two-time scoring champion leaves everything on the floor, bringing in the hustle, something that didn’t go unnoticed by $500 million net worth Lakers owner Jeanie Buss.

Jeanie Buss: “All I can say is that, from my point of view, (Westbrook) was our best player last year. He played pretty much every game, showed up, worked hard. …I would have loved to have seen what this team would have looked like if they stayed healthy.” (via @sam_amick) pic.twitter.com/sotKws76wm — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) August 30, 2022

Despite the daily scrutiny and hate, Russ never hesitated to show up to work. The nine-time All-Star also showed a positive trend towards the last leg of the season, looking settled. Westbrook played 78-games, averaging 18.5 PPG, 7.4 RPG, and 7.1 APG.

In what many believe, Brodie could have a turnaround season in the 2022-23 NBA calendar year. The 6ft 3′ guard was made the scapegoat for many of the purple and gold’s shortcomings last season. Fans had forgotten Westbrook was an all-time leader in triple-double and a former MVP.

