“Sacramento Kings went 1-40 on the road in 1991”: How the Kings posted up an atrocious away from home record during the 1990-91 season

The Sacramento Kings in 1991 had the worst road record in the league at 1-40 and even had the longest road loss streak in NBA history.

The Sacramento Kings haven’t exactly been the model for success in the NBA throughout their somewhat storied history in the league. Perhaps their most memorable run within the NBA would have to be their mid-2000s Conference Finals runs where they legitimately had a shot at winning the championship.

‘The Greatest Show on the Court’ ran its course however and the core of Peja Stojakovic, Vlade Divac, Chris Webber, and Mike Bibby disbanded shortly after their loss to the Timberwolves in the 2004 WCSF.

Fast-forward to present day and the Kings haven’t made the Playoffs since 2006, making them the only team to not do so. Sprinkled throughout the history of the Kings, were spurts of greatness, most notably with Oscar Robertson at the helm when the team was still known as the Cincinatti Royals.

Sacramento Kings and their horrendous 1991 season.

The 1990-91 NBA season was a peculiar one for the Sacramento Kings. They went 24-17 at home, which is quite the decent record for a middling team. The story completely shifts when talking about their away record as they posted up an abysmal 1-40 record when on the road.

Their leading scorer for the season was Antoine Carr, who they acquired from the Atlanta Hawks not too long before the season commenced. Lionel Simmons ‘L-train’ was a rookie who the Kings drafted 7th overall that same season and averaged an impressive 18.1 points per game.

The one team that dropped a home game to the atrocious 1991 Sacramento Kings were the Washington Bullets, led by a 34 year old Bernard King who dropped 45 points in a losing effort. this singular win would also put an end to a league history worst, 37 straight road losses.