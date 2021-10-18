“James Harden could make 800 3s straight and still not be better than Steph Curry”: Incredibly telling stat showcases just how much greater the Warriors superstar is at shooting than everybody else

James Harden can make his next 800 3-pointers in a row and he would still have a lower three point percentage than Steph Curry.

It’s no secret that Steph Curry is the greatest shooter to have ever stepped foot on NBA hardwood. Sure, there are several Reggie Miller and Ray Allen truthers out there but the notion that Curry is the greatest long range sniper in league history is slowly morphing into a fact rather than an opinion.

In merely 12 seasons in the NBA, Steph Curry has drained 2832 shots from beyond the arc and is only 142 threes away from breaking Ray Allen’s record of 2973. This record will surely get broken this upcoming 2021-22 season.

It’s also worth mentioning that Curry has never shot below 41% from beyond the arc. This number only gets more impressive when looking his Playoffs stats as he’s never shot below 43% during the postseason.

Steph Curry would have a higher percentage than James Harden is the latter made his next 800 3s.

Make no mistake, James Harden is an exceptional 3-point shooter. ‘The Beard’ was launching an absurd 12 threes a game, give or take a couple, during his Houston Rockets days and was knocking down about 37% of them. Mind you, Harden has almost always played on the ball and so created most of his looks from 3.

Regardless of Steph Curry and James Harden’s playstyle, it’s incredibly fascinating to ponder over how if the latter were to make his next 800 threes without a miss, he would still have a lower percentage from range than Steph.

Harden’s career 3-point percentage sits at 36.3% while Curry’s rests comfortably at a whopping 43.31%. If the aforementioned hypothetical were to play out, the Nets superstar would still only be at 43.24%.

It’s safe to say that Steph Curry is undoubtedly in the uppermost echelon of shooters in the league and is showing no signs of slowing down.