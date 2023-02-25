“Don’t Give A F**k Who’s On The Clippers”: De’Aaron Fox On Russell Westbrook Following Historic 176-175 Kings Win

The Los Angeles Clippers and the Sacramento Kings just played one of the greatest regular season games in the history of the NBA. With a final score of 176-175, De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk led the Kings to a victory over the Clips, spoiling a solid debut for Russell Westbrook.

Fox, who claimed his first spot on an All-Star team this season due to injuries to other All-Stars, did not disappoint in the slightest as he dropped 42 points, making it the 6th straight game for him with 30+. He brilliant in the clutch, as always, forcing turnovers and putting pressure at the rim.

Malik Monk was nothing short of spectacular either, having a career high in points with 45 off the bench. His timely 3s to help tie the game at the end of regulation along with various plays in the double OT led to Sacramento clawing their way from down double digits to eventually besting one of the top defenses in the NBA.

De’Aaron Fox on the Clippers adding Russell Westbrook

It was only right that De’Aaron Fox conduct his postgame press conference with his partner in crime, Malik Monk, tonight. The two have known each other for years now as they attended Kentucky together. Fast-forward to present day and they combine for 87 points against Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

During his post-game presser, Fox was asked about his thoughts on the Clips adding hometown star, Russell Westbrook, into the fray from the buyout market. His immediate reaction was him saying he ‘doesn’t give a f**k about who’s on that team’ with Monk backing him up on that statement.

Kings asked about Russell Westbrook joining Clippers

De’Aaron Fox: “I don’t give a f—- who’s over there.”

Malik Monk: “We ain’t worried about them. … We here.” pic.twitter.com/xUwYhinT9f — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 25, 2023

The Kings are currently the 3rd seed in a loaded Western Conference, 4.5 games above the 7th seed which would place them in the play-in tournament. It’s safe to say that the Kings could very well end the regular season as a top 6 seed after having just had their most memorable victory of the season.

De’Aaron Fox and his clutch buckets

The NBA added a new award that they will present to an individual who excels in the clutch called the ‘Clutchest Player’ Award. This came right in time for De’Aaron Fox as he leads the league in clutch points by quite a large margin, only adding to his total tonight.

His 157 points are leaps and bounds ahead of the second highest clutch point total that is Jalen Brunson with 127. He’s also tied for 3rd in the NBA for most steals in clutch time with 7, just two shy of league leader, Bam Adebayo.

