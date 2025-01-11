mobile app bar

“Safety of You and Your Loved Ones”: Dwayne Wade Speaks on LA Fires, Shares Kim Kardashian’s Old Statement

Dylan Edenfield
Published

Dwyane Wade and Kim Kardashian

Wildfires have been ravaging the city of Los Angeles for nearly four days now, devastating much of the area’s vegetation and structures. Amidst the destructive chaos, Dwyane Wade took to Instagram to share a clip of an old Kim Kardashian interview, reminding those in the dangerous areas to remember what’s most important in this tough time.

In the video, Kim K shared what she would prioritize when her own home needed to be vacated in the wildfires before. The reality TV star explained how the first time her house faced an imminent threat, she made sure to bring everything she possibly could – every single designer piece she owned – along with other small trinkets.

The next time, though, she revealed how many of her clothes were left behind to save more important items. Somehow, the Kardashians have been forced to move four times due to the wildfires. But by the fourth time, the only thing Kim K made sure she brought was her children and her passports.

The 44-year-old explained how she realized that nothing else truly matters in these life-threatening moments, which Wade echoed in his repost.

“You can’t take it with you. In these moments you realize what’s really important in this life and that’s you and the safety of your loved ones,” Wade wrote as caption of the video on his story.

The Miami Heat legend wants those who know and love him to understand that this disaster stretches much further than basketball or any other material item. In life-or-death situations, the only thing that will bring someone relief is ensuring their own safety and that of their loved ones.

The Hall of Fame shooting guard also knows how the wildfires have destroyed the homes of some of his friends and other NBA athletes. So he wants to do everything in his power to keep everyone safe.

The Los Angeles wildfires have devastated some in the NBA

Wade’s post comes in solidarity with those affected by these ravaging fires, including Steve Kerr and Kawhi Leonard. Both the Golden State Warriors head coach and the Los Angeles Clippers star have had to evacuate their families from the impacted areas.

When questioned about the impact of the fires following the Denver Nuggets’ contest with the Clippers on Wednesday, Russell Westbrook shared that he knew his family was safe. However, the former MVP did underline how he knew close friends and other family members who have lost their homes in the Palisades wildfires.

This is unfortunately a situation that luxurious NBA contracts can’t remedy and require a group effort to ensure everyone’s safety and long-term health.

