Ex-UFC Champ Kamaru Usman Breaks Down Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s Fight in Hilarious Fashion

Kamaru Usman has praised Kim Kardashian for her skills as a Mixed Martial Artist after breaking down her fight with her sister Kourtney Kardashian. The Keeping Up With the Kardashian stars have gotten into multiple scuffles in the past, as siblings usually do. The only difference is that their fights have also been televised for the entire world to watch.

As someone who has also had most of his fights televised for the world to see, former UFC champion Kamaru Usman offered his breakdown of Kim and Kourtney’s latest battle.

Do note that this was all done sarcastically to have a good laugh on an episode of the Pound 4 Pound podcast.

“Kim pulls guard right away, feet up, up kicks, creates separation gets back to her feet. Kim sizes up the opponent…delivers the right hand to the shoulder….It’s incredible what Kim Kardashian has been able to do in such a short time in her development as a Mixed Martia Artist.”

If anyone wants to watch the actual fight without Usman’s exhilarating commentary, the clip in question is from season 18 of the show.

To be fair to Kim, she has tried her hand at boxing before and has had some training. And it was showing, she was using her size advantage over her sister to control her and put pressure on her.

Usman should not be too worried about Kim and Kourtney though. To be fair, he is not too worried about anybody since he has been dismissing pretty much every contender in the welterweight division.

Usman dismisses Garry

Garry put on a valiant effort against Shavkat Rakhmonov at UFC 310, but he couldn’t deliver on his promise of victory. Despite taking the fight on short notice the Irishman was full of confidence and felt he would beat the Kazakh fighter.

And to be fair to him, he did stand up and deliver. It was a great fight that saw a lot of back-and-forth action with Garry almost getting the submission win on a couple of occasions.

But at the end of the day, he lost and so Usman is now questioning whether the Irishman even deserves to fight him. His P4P co-host Henry Cejudo probed him about what he thought of a potential fight against ‘Machado’, to which Usman said,

“Who are you that I of all people is scared of you?…I guess he was upset because he wanted me to be his late replacement…for his fight. Who that f**k is that guy?”

Usman used the infamous Conor McGregor ‘Who the f**k is that Guy’ line to indicate that Garry was a nobody to him. To be fair, the former champion is right, the Irishman’s resume is nowhere close to ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’s’ resume.

However, ‘Machado’ has been the more active fighter out of the two which is why he is getting to take on some of the best fighters in the division. Usman, on the other hand is sitting on a three-fight losing streak.