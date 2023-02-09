Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs Bucks? Lakers’ Potential Starting Lineup Might Consist 8x NBA All-Star

Feb 4, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis (3) dunks the ball against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers host the Milwaukee Bucks at the Crypto.com Arena tonight. The match is a big one for the Lakers, as the West progresses to get even more competitive. Having dropped 44 on the Bucks in their previous matchup, Anthony Davis would look to repeat the same performance tonight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 40 in the same contest, but the Lakers edged the Bucks 133-129.

However, as of late, the Lakers have been faltering again. They have lost their last two games, including LeBron James’ record-breaking night against the Thunder. As they prepare to host the Bucks, the Lakers desperately need a win.

The fans wonder whether Anthony Davis will suit up tonight against 2x MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.

Anthony Davis is expected to play tonight

The Los Angeles Lakers executed a huge trade before the deadline. They moved Russell Westbrook, Juan Tuscano-Anderson, and Damian Jones in a three-team trade. In exchange, they received D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley, and Jarred Vanderbilt.

Lakers, Jazz and Timberwolves are finalizing trade sending D’Angelo Russell, Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook and first-round pick to Utah and Mike Conley Jr. and second-round pick compensation to Minnesota, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 9, 2023

It is considered to be a huge win for the Lakers, as this puts further strengthens their depth and gives them a stronger chance at contention. As they play the Bucks tonight, the Lakers won’t have their new pieces yet. However, they can rejoice in the fact that Anthony Davis and LeBron James will potentially be available for the game.

On that basis, the Lakers starting lineup is expected to have:

LeBron James

Anthony Davis

Rui Hachimura

Patrick Beverley

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

AD stats in last five games

Before getting injured, Anthony Davis was playing at an MVP level. However, the return from injury has been a little rough for the 8x All-Star. However, AD is slowly finding his groove. In the last five games, Davis has averaged 24.2 points, 11 rebounds, and 1.2 steals per contest.

These numbers aren’t impressive for a player of his caliber, and he needs to step up his game if AD wants to see the Lakers in the postseason.

