4 Years After Mocking Damian Lillard, Dennis Schroder’s Raptors Stand As ‘Front Runners’ for Landing $216,201,799 Blazers’ Star

Damian Lillard is currently trying to get out of the Portland Trailblazers. Eager to take his $216,201,799 contract somewhere else, there have been several suitors. As things stand, Dame is keen to move to South Beach and play for the Miami Heat. However, according to several reports, the Toronto Raptors are front runners. This could prove awkward, as the Raptors’ current starting point guard is Dennis Schroder, who mocked Lillard four years ago in the Playoffs.

4 years ago, in 2019, the OKC Thunder took on Lillard’s Blazers in the first round of the Playoffs. Portland had a 2-0 lead heading into Oklahoma City. However, they failed to capitalize on it in Game 3. Falling short to Russell Westbrook and the Thunder, Dame D.O.L.L.A was disrespected by none other than OKC’s backup point guard, Schroder. The German star decided to hit the iconic Dame Time celebration right in front of the seven-time All-Star.

Toronto Raptors emerge as frontrunners to acquire the services of Damian Lillard

The Portland Trailblazers are under a lot of pressure to trade Damian Lillard. The three-point shooting specialist, who many regard the greatest Blazer of all time has demanded a trade. Frustrated with the direction the team is heading, he is keen to move on. However, the Blazers are not interested in trading him to his preferred destination, the Miami Heat.

Instead, recent reports suggest that the Toronto Raptors are the favorites to acquire his services. A location, that is a stark contrast to the sunny beaches of Florida. Nevertheless, two high-ranking team executives believe the “North” is the frontrunner.

However, they aren’t the only team interested, as rumors suggest there are plenty of suitors. Suitors, that could force Lillard’s hand. After all, according to an anonymous source, Dame plans on making things ugly if he is traded anywhere but Miami, especially if the alternative is Toronto.

As of now, this saga does not seem like it will end anytime soon. But, regardless, it is clear to all that Lillard will be on the move. Whether it is before the season commences or six months after, during the trade deadline. Either way, it will be interesting to see where he lands.

Several teams apart from the Raptors are still interested in trading for Dame

The Toronto Raptors may be from runners, but as mentioned earlier, there are plenty of teams interested in trading for Damian Lillard. The likes of the Chicago Bulls, Minnesota Timberwolves, OKC Thunder, and Philadelphia 76ers have all been linked. In fact, the option of a three-team trade is also being explored.

There is no telling what the future holds for Dame. But, one thing is for certain, he is done with the Portland Trailblazers and is eager for a fresh start. Where that will be? Only time will tell.