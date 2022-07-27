San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro delivered $50 million Charles Barkley the trolling of his lifetime for mocking the women of his city

Charles Barkley is not only one of the best basketball players of all time, but he is also the funniest personality in sports media. And fun, as we know, knows no boundaries.

The Chuckster never hesitated from destroying the opposing teams on the basketball court nor does he hesitate when it comes to destroying NBA players on television, however big that player’s stature might be.

It would have been a little nicer of him if the TNT’s veteran analyst kept himself at just destroying players for the sake of entertainment. But no, he must cross all the limits.

The former 76ers and Suns legend is notoriously famous for having a rivalry with many teams’ fan bases, with Warriors and Spurs fans being at the top of that list.

The latter are there because of some nastiest trolling the women of their town received from the Round Mound of Rebounds. But every now and then, either a San Antonio star player’s partner or some other celebrities with the support of female fans have tried bringing Barkley to the ground.

San Antonio’s Mayor once gave Charles Barkley the mockery of a lifetime

Back in 2012 San Antonio’s Mayor, Julián Castro released a YouTube video open letter to respond to Barkley’s slams on the city’s women as well as a river. He grabbed the opportunity to take some jabs at the former NBA MVP with both hands.

While mocking Barkley’s infamous golf swing, Castro didn’t hesitate in displaying the Spurs’ four championship rings he was wearing to mock Barkley’s 0 championships. Watch the hilarious clip yourself.

Over the years, several other San Antonio folks have tried to get back at Charles, but none bettered Castro, who took shots which should have shut Barkley down for good. But we know that man cannot live without fans chanting “You Suck” for him.

The man wasn’t able to stop chucking churros in his playing days when coaches wanted him to lose weight. Yet to this day, he wouldn’t stop trolling obese people.