$50 million worth Charles Barkley’s demonstration of how San Antonio women eat churros drew a lot of flak

NBA legend Charles Barkley drew a lot of attention for his comments about San Antonio women and their churros

After finishing his decorated NBA career, Charles Barkley joined TNT as an analyst. He was part of several pre-game and halftime shows before finding a place for himself in the Emmy-award-winning show, ‘Inside the NBA’.

Charles Barkley, along with Shaquille O’Neal, added a spark to Inside the NBA and resuscitated the viewership for the show. Together, they helped the show grow to one of the best NBA analysis show on-air.

Chuck and Shaq together are a crazy bundle. Their constant bickering and mocking makes the show a lot more fun to watch.

Despite Barkley being a key figure on the show, he still doesn’t know when to stop talking. In 2014, he commented on San Antonio women, which offended many people.

“There’s some big ‘ol women down there,” said Barkley. “That’s a gold mine for Weight Watchers. Victoria is definitely a secret.. they can’t wear no Victoria’s Secret down there.”

Charles Barkley elaborates on his churros comment

One would think that after making such comments on-air, Chuck would stop and think about what he did. However, that did not happen. The Chuckster carried on, and was then shown a report where a reporter goes and talks to San Antonio women about his comments.

Various women had various responses. Some of them were,

“Charles Barkley, the guy who doesn’t know how to swing a golf club?”

“Who? The man who they call the round mound of rebound?”

“Charles Barkley is making fun of San Antonio? Isn’t he from Alabama?”

“Did he ever have hair, or was he always bald?”

Chuck being himself, did not respond kindly to these comments. He argued that the reporter took all day to find 5 beautiful women in San Antonio. Then elaborating on his bias, he said, “All they do is wear bloomers and eat churros down there!”

He then went on to show how they eat churros, something that had big Shaq crying.

Since then, Chuck has tried to defend himself for his statements, but the internet never lies!