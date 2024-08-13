“Savannah Ain’t Moving Without Security”: Ayesha Curry’s Incident in Paris Leads to Shannon Sharpe Questioning Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry’s Olympic gold medal win celebrations were slightly soured after his wife Ayesha, mother Sonya, and newborn child Caius Chai were involved in an altercation with the French Police. In the clip posted by Hollywood Fix, Ayesha was seen wiping her tears while holding her son while Sonya argued with police officers after the baby was allegedly hit in the head.

While most fans, analysts, and former players called out the law officials for their unruly behavior, Shannon Sharpe believes Curry could have done better to ensure his family wasn’t caught up in that situation. On the Nightcap podcast, the analyst said,

“I’m surprised they didn’t have security with them… [LeBron James’ wife] Savannah ain’t moving, especially overseas, she ain’t moving without security… It just seems to me that security could’ve handled that situation, defused that situation because we can have a civil conversation.”

According to reports, Sonya and Ayesha were trying to cross a closed-off street to get to their car in a parking lot but were impeded by cops. However, the situation escalated and the Warriors superstar’s newborn son was allegedly hit in the head. Sharpe claimed that if the reports were accurate, the policemen could not be blamed for the altercation as they were doing their job. He said,

“News reports are saying Sonya and Ayesha tried to cross the street and were withheld from doing so which caused all the commotion. Apparently, Emmanuel Macron was about to pass through the street beyond which Ayesha and Sonya’s car was parked… For security reasons, no one was allowed to cross the street before the president.”

In the three-minute clip of the altercation, the Curry contingent is seen arguing with a group of policemen, with seemingly little in terms of a security team around them. Warriors forward Draymond Green also stepped in to have a conversation with the cops, who continued to block their path to allow President Emmanuel Macron’s convoy to pass safely.

While the alleged incident was seemingly the result of an unfortunate misunderstanding, the lack of a strong security detail around Ayesha, Sonya, and Caius Chai is questionable.