Draymond Green, Ayesha Curry, and Sonya Curry Get into an Altercation with the French Police, Steph Curry’s Baby Seemingly Hit

It’s been less than 24 hours since Team USA won the gold medal by beating France in the Final game in the Olympics. While the entire team is in a big celebratory mood, a concerning footage recently posted by The Hollywood Fix shows Stephen Curry‘s family involved in an altercation with the French police. Draymond Green can also be seen arguing with the police.

In the clip, Steph’s mother Sonya can be seen arguing with a few French police officers, alleging that Steph and Ayesha’s baby Caius Chai was hit in the head. Although it remains unclear as to who was responsible for the incident, it seems like Steph’s newborn was hit, which might’ve led to the altercation.

The Curry family was stopped at the side of the road by the French police while they were trying to cross the road to get to their vehicle. Sonya can be heard explaining it to the policemen present at the spot that all she and her family is trying to do is to get to the place where their vehicle is parked, and their driver is waiting for them.

The policemen apparently refused to let the Curry family cross the road.

Sonya can also be seen explaining how the authorities present at the spot were denying the driver a chance to come outside and meet them on the road. “How about help us!” Sonya said to the policemen as Ayesha Curry could be seen wiping a tear.

After a while, Draymond Green also joined the Curry family, and he was seemingly agitated with what he had learned about baby Caius.

Ayesha Curry and Sonya Curry were pissed off at the police in Paris you can hear Draymond say "So even yall hit the baby in the head there's still nothing yall can do to get them out of here" pic.twitter.com/YpIfjxyjkL — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) August 11, 2024

Green can be heard saying, “So even y’all hit the baby in the head there’s still nothing y’all can do to get them out of here?” At the time of the incident, Seth Curry wasn’t seen around the family. Steph was also not around, probably because he is with the rest of his teammates, unaware of what’s happening outside.

It’s an unfortunate incident that the Curry family has been involved in. However, it’s still a developing story and all the details are not available.