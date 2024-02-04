Savannah James ‘Casually’ Shows Off $42,500 Hermes Birkin Bag While LeBron James Led Lakers to Win at Madison Square Garden

LeBron James seems to defy aging once again, as the Lakers recently pulled off an impressive win against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Interestingly, the away team seemed to have more support than the home team itself, as the crowd often erupted when LeBron threw down his signature dunks. But it wasn’t just the MSG fans that had LeBron’s back, as his wife and partner, Savannah James was also in attendance.

Dressed elegantly as always, Savannah had front-row seats to a LeBron James special, as the King dropped 24 points, 5 assists, and 5 rebounds for the night.

But it wasn’t just James who was putting on a show last night, as Savannah was carrying something precious, a definitive show-stopper. In a story originally posted by Instagram user @smallzthevillian, Savannah was seen carrying a $42,500 worth, Hermès Birkin 25 Shadow Black Swift Palladium.

Resharing the post on her Instagram story, Savannah captioned the post “something light”, in response to a story originally captioned “geesh is not playing no games.”

The caption from Savannah does make sense ironically, as the James couple is easily worth more than a Billion dollars. LeBron James alone crossed the $1 billion mark, making him the third athlete ever to become a billionaire.

Savannah James is a fashion icon

Aside from being a full-time mom, with three kids and having a billionaire husband, Savannah has a very happening life of her own. She often collaborates with fashion brands, posting her new outfits and looks on her Instagram where she has over 2.4 million followers.

Just recently Mrs. James was seen rocking a complete Channel outfit, even posting the picture to her Instagram, where she shouted the French brand out. Surely, with the stature of the James family, it’s not shocking that the couple promotes a range of brands on social media.

But Savannah isn’t the only fashion icon in the James family, as even LeBron has his fashion brand collaborations. LeBron and Louis Vuitton just recently dropped a collab, as the King is now a minority partner in the French fashion house.