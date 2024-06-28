Savannah James Hilariously Tackles Serious Allegations Regarding LeBron James and Son Bronny

The Los Angeles Lakers adhered to LeBron James’ wishes and picked the superstar’s son Bronny James 55th overall, in the 2024 NBA draft. Most fans on social media shared their excitement at seeing the historic moment when the father-son duo played together. However, some made hilarious jokes about the unprecedented dynamic, which Savannah James, LeBron’s wife and Bronny’s mother, thoroughly enjoyed.

She shared one of the jokes on her Instagram stories, which took aim at all three. A user named Steven Cheah posted, “It has been discovered that LeBron James is sleeping with his newest teammate’s mom,” referring to Savannah. Some would have been outraged by the joke, but she saw the lighter side and shared it with her followers with a two-emoji caption.

Love Savannah's sense of humor pic.twitter.com/6kIA1fsUB8 — What are (W)NBA Celebs Upto? (@NBACelebsUpdate) June 28, 2024

Savannah’s caption suggests she’s enjoying the jokes just as much as everyone else is. Social media has been filled to the brim with jokes about her, Bronny, and LeBron. One user posted a hypothetical scenario where her son complained about his father’s decision-making to Savannah after a game.

Savannah: How was the game, son?

Bronny: it was fine til ya husband started chuckin threes. Bron: pic.twitter.com/3IgxlIc9zP — FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) June 27, 2024

Another fan put forth another hilarious scenario where an irate Savannah has to yell at LeBron and Bronny to stop discussing tactics late at night and go to bed.

When Savannah comes downstairs and hears Bronny and Bron arguing over who was supposed to be guarding Anthony Edwards on the game winner pic.twitter.com/b2DgIcFSL3 — Head Broke Boi Will (@MrGee54) June 27, 2024

While Savannah’s undoubtedly enjoying the memes, she and Bronny were filmed getting emotional and shedding a tear when Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum announced that the Lakers had picked the young guard 55th overall in the draft.

The James family and their closest friends gathered for an intimate party in New York to celebrate Bronny joining his father in the NBA. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar also couldn’t contain his emotions while toasting his son.

It was a day full of tears and laughter for Savannah, LeBron, and Bronny. While they got teary-eyed when celebrating the young guard’s achievement, they enjoyed going through the endless waves of memes on social media. However, this is only the beginning. LeBron is already one of the most trolled athletes on the planet. With his son now by his side, haters just have more ammo to use against the Lakers superstar.