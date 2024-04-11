Rare Footage of Michael Jordan Candidly Interviewing OJ Simpson Resurfaces

Sports fans, all over the world, are heartbroken today! Despite the controversies to his name, OJ Simpson was one of the best NFL players. After a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, Juice passed away, surrounded by his children and grandchildren. Since he was one of the most iconic public figures of his time, an old interview of Simpson with Michael Jordan from 1988 has resurfaced.

In the clip, Jordan and Simpson were talking about the late legend’s confusion with his name and his habit of getting into trouble from a very young age. Simpson told the NBA legend that growing up, he was affectionately called OJ in his house while his full name was Orenthal James Simpson.

He said that until his third grade, he didn’t know that his original name was Orenthal as he was used to being addressed as OJ. This confusion led to a hilarious situation in his classroom where he was clueless when his teacher called his name.

Jordan also asked Simpson about his personality as a troublemaker. The NFL veteran said, “Most of the trouble I was involved in had to do with aggression. You know, I was a pretty aggressive kid.” Simpson said that his personality had developed that way because of the surroundings that he grew up in.

He said that growing up in housing projects made him tougher, but it also gave him a major drawback in terms of a short temper. Regardless of those troubles, he was always a good athlete and is still regarded as one of the greatest running backs.

OJ Simpson’s family informed the public about his death

After he passed away because of prostate cancer at the age of 76, the Simpsons family released an official statement announcing the sad news to the world. The post on X read,

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Juice has left behind a legacy in sports so strong that even with all the other issues he was involved in, people never fail to notice just how brilliant he was on the field.