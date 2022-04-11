“Klay Thompson records 3 consecutive 30+ point games for the first time in his career!”: Warriors’ star drops season-high 41 points against the Pelicans, averages 20 after 2 years of injuries

Warriors star Klay Thompson put on a show tonight as the Warriors beat the Pelicans to lock down the 3rd seed in the West

The Golden State Warriors concluded the final game of their regular season tonight. They beat the New Orleans Pelicans 128-107, locking down the #3 seed along the way. With this win, the Dubs end the season with a 5-game win streak. They would be feeling good heading into the playoffs.

Jordan Poole has been the image of consistency for the Dubs, stepping up big in the last 20 or so games. Draymond Green has returned to his pre-injury form, and is positively impacting the team on both ends of the floor.

Klay Thompson has really caught fire as of late. In the 3 games he’s played this month, he’s averaged 34.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 3 assists. After two years of being sidelined with injuries, seems to have found his form just when it matters the most.

Klay Thompson drops a season-high 41-points against the Pelicans, increases his season average to 20 points

After more than two gruesome years of being sidelined due to injury, Klay Thompson made his return to the NBA on January 9th, 2022. There were a lot of doubts about how good he still would be, and a lot of questions. Initially, Klay took some time to take the rust off, but as of late, he’s shut down all the haters.

With his 41 points tonight, Klay has recorded 3 consecutive 30+ point performances for the first time in his career.

Klay Thompson with his third consecutive game of at least 30 points. Ties a career-high streak, per Warriors. — Monte Poole (@MontePooleNBCS) April 11, 2022

Despite being out for more than 1000 days, Klay picked up right where he left off. This season, despite all the apparent rust and being out of rhythm, Klay has managed to average 20 points per game.

After coming back from multiple injuries, Klay Thompson will finish this season averaging 20+ points per game. Respect, @KlayThompson 👏 pic.twitter.com/Yvm0WKblkx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) April 11, 2022

That is an incredible achievement in itself. Hopefully, Klay can carry his recent form into the playoffs, and take the Dubs back to the promised land.