“Savannah James Made It Abundantly Clear”: Shannon Sharpe Credits LeBron James’ Peaceful Marriage For His Greatness

Mar 28, 2023; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Laker LeBron James and his wife Savannah James sit court side at the McDonald’s All American game during the first half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

They say that behind every great man is a great woman, and that is certainly true about LeBron James. LeBron is at the top of the list when it comes to NBA news lately because his Lakers are on an absolute roll. L.A. has won 16 of their last 19 games to move into a tie for second in the Western Conference. With Luka Doncic on board and a suddenly resurgent defense, LeBron’s team looks like it will have something to say about who wins the NBA title this year.

That all starts at home, where LeBron has had a foundation of stability and love for his entire career. He and his wife Savannah began dating in high school, and they finally tied the knot in 2013. They also have two sons and a daughter: Bronny, Bryce, and Zhuri.

Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson spoke about LeBron’s family life as a key to why he’s been able to have unparalleled longevity and success in his career on their most recent episode of the Nightcap podcast.

“You can’t have chaos in your personal life and think there’s gonna be serenity on the court, Ocho,” Sharpe said. “You gotta have peace at home in order to have peace on the court.”

Johnson agreed and even extended it far beyond the NBA to include anyone working a 9-5 job. Happy wife, happy life, right?

There’s been a lot of talk about “the face of the NBA” lately, and Sharpe suggested that over the years, the face of the league has typically been someone who has their home life locked down, just like LeBron.

“You really need peace, and Savannah made it abundantly clear,” he said. “She wanted to be a wife, she wanted to be a housewife. She wanted to take care of the home, take care of the kids, ‘Bron, do what you need to do on the court.'”

LeBron James credits his success to his relationship with Savannah

LeBron and Savannah are pretty private about their relationship, but he pops up every now and again to comment on her social media appearances. He also gives her credit every chance he can for his career success, channeling his friend and rival Kevin Durant to call her “the real MVP” after breaking the NBA’s all-time scoring record.

In the debut season of Netflix’s Starting 5 documentary, LeBron went deeper on what Savannah’s love and support have meant to him.

“Savannah has allowed me to basically be as great as I wanted to be with my career and my journey because she knew I wanted to be the greatest of all-time,” he told the cameras. “Savannah allowed me to do that by basically saying, ‘I got this at the house. Don’t worry about it. I got it.'”

LeBron James’ career achievements have been so singular, and it’s also so rare for a high-level athlete to have such a stable home life. Maybe it’s no coincidence.