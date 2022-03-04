“Gus was a protector, when my father got killed, he became a father figure to me”: Michael Jordan gives an insight into his close bond with former bodyguard Gus Lett

NBA legend Michael Jordan talks about his special relationship with the late Gus Lett, revealing the latter was like a father figure to him.

Michael Jordan’s unprecedented popularity can never be matched, especially during his playing days with the Chicago Bulls. The media, fans, almost everyone wanted to know about his every movement. It came to a point where the constant public attention and curiosity became toxic for MJ.

The constant scrutiny was one of the reasons he didn’t feel like donning his basketball sneakers after the 3-peat in 1993. However, his father, James Jordan’s tragic death, impacted him severely. Though Jordan took a brief retirement from the hardwood, he would return towards the end of the 1994-95 season.

During this time, MJ developed a special bond with his security personnel Gus Lett, who he called his protector. After Jordan’s father passed away in a tragedy, the Bulls guard became very close to Gus, calling him late at night to discuss his heart out.

Also read: “I personally don’t like to see Russell Westbrook with 0 turnovers, I like to see him with at least 3-4”: James Worthy gives his brutally honest take on the Lakers point guard

Soon Gus became like a father figure to MJ, accompanying the latter everywhere. Jordan’s recently released docu-series The Last Dance gave an insight into the special bond between the two.

Who was Gus Lett, and how did he become a part of Michael Jordan’s inner circle?

Gus started his career as a patrolman and would work his way up as a sergeant in the Chicago Police Department, and was then hired, to be Jordan’s personal bodyguard. The Bulls MVP described Gus as the following.

“When people around think they are entitled to certain things, Gus would put them straight. That was Gus, he’s a protector, but he was more than that, and I saw him for being more than that. When my father got killed, he (Gus) became a father figure to me. Now, I had to have him next to me everywhere I went.”

Tisher Lett, the wife of Gus, spoke about how the Bulls superstar would call her husband crying at 2’0 clock in the morning, and Gus would get up and go to him. At the time, Jordan was reeling from his father’s tragic death and would seek comfort from Gus.

Sadly, Gus was diagnosed with lung cancer and couldn’t accompany MJ after some time. However, the Bulls guard was there at every step, whether it was at the hospital or Gus’ household, attending treatments and checking on him on regular basis.

Fortunately, MJ would have Gus present during the 1998 ECF against the Indiana Pacers. Jordan described the series as one of his toughest but would have Gus for Game Seven at the United Center. The Bulls would win the series, with MJ calling Gus his inspiration during the post-game interview.

Also read: “I know a lot of fans expected us to run away with the championship”: Kevin Durant addresses the media on the series of events that took place in the Nets organization since he went down with an MCL sprain

Gus died in 2000 after a long battle with cancer, but his segment became a talking point of the award-winning series The Last Dance.