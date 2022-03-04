Basketball

“Gus was a protector, when my father got killed, he became a father figure to me”: Michael Jordan gives an insight into his close bond with former bodyguard Gus Lett

"Gus was a protector, when my father got killed, he became a father figure to me": Michael Jordan gives an insight into his close bond with former bodyguard Gus Lett
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"So far I've been enjoying it"- Valtteri Bottas points out the key differences between working at Alfa Romeo and Mercedes
Next Article
Rishabh Pant 90s out: Full list of Rishabh Pant all Test innings dismissed in nervous 90s
NBA Latest Post
"Grayson Allen will pay for what he did to Alex Caruso!": Tristan Thompson announces controversial mission statement ahead of matchup vs Giannis' Bucks
“Grayson Allen will pay for what he did to Alex Caruso!”: Tristan Thompson announces controversial mission statement ahead of matchup vs Giannis’ Bucks

NBA Twitter reacts as Tristan Thompson delivers the Bull’s emotions on the infamous foul on…