“Would’ve Told Him to Go F**k Himself”: Michael Jordan Team-Up Couldn’t Entice Reggie Miller, As He Explicitly Claimed in 2021

In 2021, Reggie Miller told ESPN’s Nick Friedell that he would have never joined Michael Jordan in Chicago if he were ever offered such an opportunity. Back in the 90s, Miller played for the Indiana Pacers, who were the Bulls’ rivals in the Eastern Conference. They met in the playoffs on several occasions, which culminated in their 1998 Eastern Conference Finals matchup.

Led by Miller, the Pacers took MJ and the Bulls to seven games. However, as history would have it, things did not end in Indiana’s favor and Jordan, like always, ended up winning the series. His Airness’ Bulls would then go on to face the Utah Jazz in the NBA Finals in what would be their ‘Last Dance’ in the league.

With that in mind, it’s completely understandable why Miller would feel a certain way about teaming up with Jordan. After all, many superstars back then took pride in getting it done by defeating their rivals, instead of joining them.

Reggie Miller claimed he would have never teamed up with Michael Jordan

Reggie Miller made an interesting comment that highlighted team loyalty back in the 90s. Speaking to ESPN following Stephen Curry’s legendary feat of surpassing Wilt Chamberlain in all-time Warriors points, the discussion eventually moved on to teaming up with rivals. Miller, speaking about his own loyalty as an Indiana Pacer lifer, claimed he would have told Jordan to “f**k himself” if he ever tried to sway him to move to Chicago.

Unlike today’s game, team loyalty was extremely important back in the 90s. Nowadays, players are more focused on winning rings to cement their legacy rather than competing against rival superstars. However, things were completely different before. The mark of a great player wasn’t just limited to his performances on the court. The loyalty he showed to his team also mattered.

So, it makes sense why Miller, the all-time leading scorer for the Indiana Pacers, said what he said. After all, he likely wouldn’t have been able to live with himself if he had gone and joined a Conference rival. This would have been especially true if the rival in question was Jordan’s Chicago Bulls. Miller told Friedell in 2021:

“If Michael Jordan ever would have called me and tried to sway me to come to Chicago, I would have told him to go f— himself! ‘I’ll be coming to see you on I-65 or whatever that highway is there. I’ll be down to see you.'”

Thankfully, neither Miller nor Pacers fans ever had to see that happen. Some may argue, that the three-point specialist has nothing to show for it. But, then again, some things are more important than winning rings.

Miller has nothing but respect for Jordan at the end of the day

In many people’s eyes, Reggie Miller’s comments may have come off as disrespectful, but the reality is quite the opposite. Miller was just commenting about his loyalty as an Indiana Pacer legend. However, the five-time All-Star has a lot of respect for His Airness. Respect, that he was forced to give, the hard way.

After all, there was a time when Miller tried to disrespect Jordan. Back when he first joined the league, the Pacers’ all-time leading scorer was cooking Jordan one time on the court. But he made the mistake oftrash-talking the GOAT, and that was when he was introduced to, in his own words, “Black Jesus”.

Safe to say, Miller learned his lesson that day, as did many players before him and after him. Jordan is a class apart, and to disrespect him is equivalent to digging your own grave on the basketball court.