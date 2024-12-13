“Scheme for So Many Things”: Erik Spoelstra Talks About Tyler Herro’s Evolution as a Scorer

The Miami Heat won yesterday’s game 114-104 against the Toronto Raptors. Tyler Herro led the team in scoring, dropping 23 points with four rebounds and four assists. At the post-game presser, Head Coach Erik Spoelstra was asked about Herro’s growth as a scorer.

Advertisement

Spo heaped praise on the 24-year-old. He said that Herro has had the skill set for years, but it took some time for him to get to this point where everyone can see that. Coach Spo was also asked about the evolution of Herro on isolation and dealing with length.

He said, “I just think you have to scheme for so many things with him now. The more things that teams have to prepare for in a shootaround…for a game, for a specific player, then that can clutter a defense.” One of the biggest changes that Spo has noticed in his game is that Herro is now able to move well without the ball.

The coach said, “I think his skillset has been there now for two or three years to be able to handle things off the dribble, but you’re definitely accounting for him moving without the ball.” Spo then went on to list a few more things that he wants people to give Herro credit for.

Got to ask Spo tonight about the evolution of Tyler Herro on the topic of isolation takes and dealing with length He showcased both tonight on his way to a 9 of 13 shooting night against Toronto “It’s the full thing that he’s showing right now.” pic.twitter.com/pJItOaK7tm — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) December 13, 2024

He said that his pick and rolls, handles, and playmaking abilities at the end of possession have also gotten significantly better. If we look at certain aspects of his game or the overall development, Herro has added a lot of depth to his game and the results are out there for everyone to see.

Tyler Herro and the Miami Heat are on a great run

The Heat is currently the fifth-ranked team in the Eastern Conference with a record of 13-10. They are on a four-game winning streak and all the wins have been with a good margin and against good teams. On their four-game homestand, they have taken down the Lakers, the Suns, the Cavaliers, and the Raptors.

Herro has put up great performances in all those games. What’s even more impressive is that he has led the team in scoring in three of the wins. He dropped 31-5-4 against the Lakers, 34-6-7 against the Cavaliers, and 23-4-4 against the Raptors.

He is averaging 24.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5 assists per game this season, while shooting at an impressive 48.4% from the field and 42.7% from the three-point line.

The Heat would be ecstatic to see the rise of their budding star. If the Heat do end up trading Jimmy Butler, Herro’s role in the team would grow larger, and he’d have to shoulder even more load, and he seems prepared for it.