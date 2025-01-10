‘Scott Foster You Owe Me One’: Draymond Green Justifies His ‘WWE Move’ on Lakers at the Free Throw Line

Jan 3, 2018; Dallas, TX, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) and forward Draymond Green (23) and referee Scott Foster (48) during the game against the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center. The Warriors defeat the Mavericks 125-122. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Draymond Green’s WWE-esque move in the Christmas Day matchup against the LA Lakers went viral. The Warriors veteran put two Lakers players into an arm lock, pulling them down onto the floor along with him.

Without question, it’s something only Green can pull off. However, the moment wasn’t properly addressed by the four-time NBA Champion after it happened. Green recently added context to his act on The Draymond Green Show and explained why he felt the need to do what he did.

The forward was positioned between Dalton Knecht and Rui Hachimura as Jonathan Kuminga was shooting a free throw. As per the 34-year-old, Knecht and Hachimura had locked arms in front of him, making it difficult for him to get an open look at the ball. Although he tried to bring the referee Scott Foster’s attention to it, his plea wasn’t entertained. That’s when he decided to take matters into his own hands.

After a few attempts to break through, Green did the next best thing he could think of. He pulled down the players with his wrestling move and picked up a foul.

“I gotta do more to get this foul call…So I create more contact. Scott [Foster] blows the whistle and goes, ‘Double foul. No. Foul on you,’” Green explained the sequence.

He admitted that it was “definitely a foul” on him. However, it only went that far because Foster didn’t see the first few fouls against him.

“Scott, I’m moving on but you owe me one next time you referee our game,” Green added. The Warriors vet admitted that Foster is one of his favorite refs in the league, so he doesn’t take such errors personally.

Draymond Green has praised Scott Foster in the past as well

Although it might be difficult for fans to register that Green has an amicable relationship with a referee, it’s the truth. The Warriors star doesn’t get along with most NBA officials, but Foster is one of his favorites. On an episode of his podcast, he explained to Chris Paul why he likes Foster.

Green said that most refs are comfortable talking to players and being on good terms, but as soon as the game starts, they act like they’re strangers. In the case of Foster, Green has a more stable relationship. While there’s no friendship off the floor, he doesn’t bring a weird energy during the games. This makes Green believe that he knows what to expect from him.



“I like Scott. I know what I’m gonna get. Like, I don’t have to guess what I’m gonna get, I know what I’m getting with Scott,” Green said. It was initially difficult for CP to come to terms with the fact that Green likes a ref. But after the explanation, he understood his point.