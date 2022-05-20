“Scottie Pippen bought a $4.3 million jet that didn’t work”: When the Bulls legend lost money making a hasty decision to buy a Gulfstream G200 without any inspection

Scottie Pippen once made a hasty decision to buy a jet without inspecting it. This blunder cost him a whopping $4.3 million.

During his stint with the Chicago Bulls, Scottie Pippen was one of the most underpaid superstars in the league. However, once being traded away to the Rockets, Pip got the fruits of his labor when he signed a huge 5-year $67.2 million contract. And ended his career with total earnings of almost $110 million.

Just like any other smart businessman, Scottie too once made a financial decision he would regret to date. Back in 2002, during his final years with the Trail Blazers, bought a $4.3 million jet – the Gulfstream G200. The problem with this purchase? The jet wouldn’t even fly.

Scottie Pippen missed the initial scheduled inspection and had to pay an additional $1 million in repairs

The 6-time champion missed the initial scheduled inspection before the purchase. It was later he learned that the jet wouldn’t fly till he paid an additional $1 million as repairs.

Scottie did end up retrieving some of the amounts back through various lawsuits.

In 2010, the HOFer won a $2 million judgment against the Chicago law firm that he had blamed for failing to properly monitor his plane purchase. A few months later, Pip further went on to win a $2.37 million judgment against a Miami-based businessman Craig Frost and CF Air.

Scottie could’ve avoided all of this hassle had he just attended the inspection before making the purchase.