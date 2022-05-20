“Scottie Pippen denied Future a picture, so he f*ck#d his b*t*#h”: Larsa Pippen’s affair with the millionaire rapper in ASAP Rocky’s words

A certain side of Scottie Pippen came up in the last couple of years that most of us didn’t know, but he was always like that, the man would deny autographs and pictures to kids.

The dents Scottie Pippen has made on his own legacy since the release of The Last Dance wouldn’t surely make people forget how good of a player he was.

Obviously not better than Michael Jordan, but MJ and the Chicago Bulls wouldn’t have become what they did without Pippen. Although Scottie always played second fiddle to Mike, he was easily one of the best players in the league in his prime. But he was never a gem of a person.

Future once told a tale of how he met Scottie one time and the Bulls player did not even want to have a picture with a kid who would become one of the best rappers in the world. Listen to rapper ASAP Rocky talking about it.



Larsa Pippen had her own story about her relationship with Future that started after she and Scottie were already separated

In November 2020, three years after their divorce, Larsa talked about her relationship with her ex-husband, in an interview with “Hollywood Raw”.

“I think people make more of it. It’s just like for a better conversation for people to say, ‘Oh, she cheated on him, oh, she this, she that.’ It was none of that. Scottie wasn’t even living at home with me” she said.

She talked about her relationship with the rapper as well, “He was definitely not what I thought he was going to be like. He was definitely very romantic and different than I expected him to be,” she said.

Larsa also talked about the nature of their relationship, “It was definitely a respectable relationship. It was just like we were friends, and we needed each other at that moment. And that was basically it”.

