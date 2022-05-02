“Scottie Pippen can’t guard Kobe Bryant!”: When Michael Jordan Watched Lakers’ Newest Rising Star Dominate The Bulls’ Legend

Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan always had a keen eye for the future of the NBA after his retirement. Kobe Bryant was one of his picks.

One such instance arose when the 6-time NBA Champion came to watch a possible star in the making called Kobe Bryant in 1999. Bryant, part of the Lakers teamed up with Jordan’s former teammate Dennis Rodman to face Scottie Pippen.

Michael Jordan was in a grey suit with glasses beside superfan Jack Nicholson. He was watching a young Kobe on the court saying, “Pippen can’t guard me.”

Asked if he was to play with another all-time great, Scottie Pippen has expressed his desire to team-up with Kobe Bryant 😲 How many championships would Pip and the Black Mamba have won together? 👇 pic.twitter.com/lScAddF126 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 19, 2021

Jordan was towards the end of an astounding career when Bryant made his entry into the league. However, Bryant also revealed that spent his time watching interviews with Michael Jordan ahead of games in the season.

Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant met in the 1998 NBA All-Star game. Jordan won All-Star MVP while also claiming the 1998 NBA Championship.

Bryant was impressing with every season becoming a young sensation in the league. During his long, long tenure, Jordan got the Bulls 6-championships, while he grabbed 5 MVPs, 6 MVPs, 3 All-Star MVPs and so, so much more.

Is Kobe Bryant One of the Greatest in NBA History?

In his NBA career, Bryant won 5 NBA Championships, with 15 selections for All-NBA teams and 12 for All-Defensive teams. He also has the rare distinction of winning 4 All-Star Game MVPs in 18 appearances.

17 years ago today: Kobe drops 55 in his final battle with Michael Jordan 🐐🐐 #BestOfLakersWizards pic.twitter.com/ld61G2EM79 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 28, 2020

Bryant also led the Lakers to titles in 2009 and 2010, winning the Finals MVP Award. Additionally, he also ranks 4th on the league’s all-time post-season scoring and regular-season scoring lists.

He will undoubtedly be remembered as one of the greatest players in LA Lakers’ history.

After his retirement, Bryant continued working for the NBA before his unfortunate demise in 2020. “Mamba” will surely be regarded as one of the best players in the history of basketball. A legacy that is unmatched!

