Basketball

“Scottie Pippen can’t guard Kobe Bryant!”: When Michael Jordan Watched Lakers’ Newest Rising Star Dominate The Bulls’ Legend

"Scottie Pippen can't guard Kobe Bryant!": When Michael Jordan Watched Lakers' Newest Rising Star Dominate The Bulls' Legend
Mario Fernandes

Previous Article
Wankhede Stadium highest chase in IPL: Highest successful IPL run chases at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai
Next Article
"Gary Payton II thought of becoming a video coordinator and now starts in NBA playoffs": How the Warriors point guard's career took off after playing in G-league for 5 years
NBA Latest Post
"Can the Sixers get this James Harden for a couple weeks?": When The Beard Put Up Kobe Bryant-esque numbers and why the 76ers will need that form
“More than just a logo, more than just an Internet meme”: Michael Jordan is the butt of a joke from Former President Barack Obama

Former President Barack Obama was known for his witty humor. In one instance, he joked…