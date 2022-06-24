“Stephen Curry doesn’t need a top 75 player of all-time teammate to help him win!”: The Warriors MVP joins the elite company of Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant in an incredible feat

Stephen Curry joins Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant as only the 3rd player to win multiple championships without having a teammate from the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team.

After their failure in the 2019 NBA Finals, many fans had sworn that the Warriors dynasty had reached its inevitable end. However, merely two seasons after having one of the worst records of the season, and overcoming several horrific injuries, Stephen Curry has led the GSW to their 4th title since the 2014-2015 campaign.

The 2021-2022 year was extremely incredible for the 6-foot-3 sharpshooter. The Baby-Faced Assassin first broke the all-time 3-pointer record, then won his maiden All-Star Game MVP award after exploding for a 50-point game, took home the inaugural Western Conference MVP, and even added the long-awaited Bill Russell Finals MVP to his trophy cabinet as he went on to torch the inexperienced Celtics for 31.2 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists en route to winning the 2022 championship.

👑 3-point King 🏆 The first recipient of the Kobe Bryant Trophy as All-Star Game MVP 🏆 The first recipient of the Magic Johnson Trophy awarded to the Western Conference Finals MVP 💍💍💍💍 4th NBA Championship 🏆 Won the Bill Russell Trophy awarded to the #NBAFinals MVP pic.twitter.com/bJgYjPBlHC — NBA (@NBA) June 17, 2022

Also Read: Antoine Walker claims that even a 5th ring is not going to help GSW star’s GOAT case

Curry broke several sorts of records throughout the course of these playoffs. He joined the exclusive company of Michael Jordan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as only the 3rd player ever to win 4+ titles, 2+ MVPs, and 2+ scoring titles.

Players with 4+ Championships, 2+ MVPs and 2+ Scoring Titles – Steph Curry

– Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

– Michael Jordan End of List. pic.twitter.com/pXFZRW6x7V — ³⁰ (@StephMuse_) June 23, 2022

And more recently, it was discovered that Steph managed to win multiple championships without having a teammate that belonged to the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team alongside him. The only other legends to ever achieve this? Tim Duncan and Kobe Bryant.

Stephen Curry joins Kobe Bryant and Tim Duncan in a special feat

Tim Duncan had won 5 titles in total. Two (1999 and 2003) of those were alongside David Robinson, and the 2014 championship was alongside Kawhi Leonard. Timmy lifted the 2005 and 2007 titles as the sole player on that squad to get selected as a top 75 player.

Kobe Bryant managed to win 5 titles in his two-decade-long career. The 2000-2002 three-peat came alongside the presence of Shaquille O’Neal. However, Bryant did win the 2009 and 2010 back-to-back titles as the lone player on the 75th Anniversary squad.

And now Steph has managed to achieve the same.

Chef Curry won back-to-back titles in 2017 and 2018 with Kevin Durant on the roster. However, SC30 won the 2015 and 2022 titles without having the presence of another top 75 player alongside him (one could argue about Klay Thompson’s inclusion in the NBA’s 75th Anniversary Team).

Players to win multiple Championships without a top 75 teammate: — Tim Duncan

— Kobe Bryant

— Steph Curry End of list. via @GoIdenState pic.twitter.com/Ud2vzpIhlj — SplashBrosMuse (@SplashBrosMuse) June 23, 2022

This just goes on to show how incredibly talented and special these three legends were in those years where when they went on to win without having another top 75 player.

Also Read: Mychal Thompson advises Warriors to keep their dynasty intact