“Scottie Pippen, Horace Grant, and I spent 30 minutes talking about our sons’ p*nises”: When Michael Jordan was outraged at Sam Smith for sharing highly private information in ‘The Jordan Rules’

Michael Jordan revealed during an interview that he did not see the purpose in Sam Smith including highly sensitive topics.

Michael Jordan became molded by the competition he faced as time went on. He was a cheery kid out of UNC during his formative years in the NBA, losing to high level talent in the Playoffs while find his way through the league. However, repeated failures in the postseason to teams like the Detroit Pistons lit a fire within Jordan.

Three straight Playoff losses to the Pistons, a team that played the way they did, is enough for anyone to change their demeanor over the course of time. After getting over the Pistons hump in 1991, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were as straight as an arrow.

Led by a more cunning Michael, stories began to percolate during their postseason runs of what MJ is really like behind closed doors. The person who really ‘exposed’ Jordan’s true colors was Sam Smith with his book ‘Jordan Rules’.

From this moment on till the end of Jordan’s career as a Bull, no interview was complete without at least on question directed towards him about how he felt about the book.

Michael Jordan called out Sam Smith for including sensitive stories in his book.

Guy talk is definitely something that requires quite a bit of censorship when written on a piece of paper. Sam Smith most definitely knew Michael Jordan and company were talking about who had the bigger p*nis amongst their sons in the most lighthearted way possible and yet, used it as a negative towards the 6x champ.

When asked about what bugged him from that book, Jordan revealed this to Playboy in 1992:

“He really exploits certain things. I’ve heard there was a story about how Pippen, Grant and I were talking about our sons’ p*nises. He said we spent thirty minutes debating whose son had the biggest p*nis. What’s the purpose of that being in the book? You know it’s kidding, so what?”

The release of this book also caused a lot of tension to brew within the Chicago Bulls locker room due to mistrust between the players who were leaking these stories. Safe to say that the Bulls winning 5 more titles after the release of ‘Jordan Rules’ is a testament to how determined they were to win it all, over and over again.