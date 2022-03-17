“Sh*t happens, I’ve kicked somebody before!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green doesn’t believe Marcus Smart made dirty plays against Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson

Warriors’ Draymond Green defends Marcus Smart, says things like these happen when you’re as competitive as he is

The Golden State Warriors hosted the red-hot Boston Celtics tonight. Ever since the start of the calendar year, the Celtics have been the 2nd best team in the league, trailing just the Dallas Mavericks. The Celtics came to the Bay and cooled down the Warriors, beating them 110-88.

The end result of the game, while it matters, doesn’t matter as much to most of the Warriors’ fans. They’re waiting to hear the result of Stephen Curry’s MRI, which took place as the game concluded. In the 2nd quarter of the game, Marcus Smart dove for a loose ball and ended up crashing on Stephen Curry‘s leg, causing him to roll his ankle. Curry left the game at that point, and was ruled out of the game.

Draymond Green talked about the sequence after the game.

Draymond Green doesn’t feel Marcus Smart made a dirty play

Being a good defender requires you to have that competitive drive to make each play and each possession count. No one knows that better than Draymond Green. Tonight, Marcus Smart embodied the same, as he dove for a loose ball in the second quarter. However, that play cost the Warriors Stephen Curry for the night, and the lord knows for how much longer.

After the game, Draymond talked about the same, and he called the same an unnecessary dive, and not a dirty play.

“I’d expect Marcus Smart to make that play. He plays hard. I can’t call that a dirty play… Probably an unnecessary dive.” Draymond on the play Steph got injured pic.twitter.com/TPXt12hHoA — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 17, 2022

Green then also went on to talk about the play Smart had against Klay Thompson. Green said these kinds of things happen, and talked about when he also kicked someone mid-game.

“Shit happens. I kicked somebody before.” Draymond on Marcus Smart’s kick on Klay pic.twitter.com/uA9XbJRbAU — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) March 17, 2022

Well, whatever Green feels, I surely think Smart could have been more careful, especially with the playoffs just around the corner. Let’s hope Steph’s MRI reveals that everything is okay, and there is no major setback for the team.