“Scottie Pippen is on Phone? I Almost Pooped my Pants”: Cuttino Mobley Reminisces First Talk With His Idol

Due to Michael Jordan’s dominance during the 90s, many superstars do not get the respect they would have gotten if they played in any other era. Scottie Pippen would tell you about it the best.

The man neither got the superstardom he deserved nor did he earn the money, even compared to the lesser money those players got at the time.

But his complete control of each detail of the game of basketball didn’t go unnoticed by the people who had an eye for the fundamentals of the game.

There were even a lot of kids who grew up idolizing Pippen and made it to the big leagues. One such kid was Cuttino Mobley, who would not only get the chance to play in the NBA, he would get drafted in a team that Pippen would choose to go after The Last Dance in Chicago.

Cuttino Mobley went numb after he got the call from Scottie Pippen following his draft to the Houston Rockets

Why wouldn’t you make it big if you’re wise enough to be a fan of the man who always played a second fiddle to MJ despite having all the talent to be among the GOATs?

Mobley did make it big. And right at the time, he got his name called for the 41st overall pick by the Houston Rockets when he thought it was the most exciting time of his life he got a call from Scottie himself.

It was an unbelievable moment for the guard who remembers it vividly and recently told the story of how he almost “pooped his pants” when he got that call, on Tyrell Owens’ podcast. Listen to this heart-touching story.

Mobley had a tragic ending to his decently good NBA career, but he rose again

For a 41st pick, Mobley’s career turned out fairly decent. He played ten years in the league with a solid average of around 16 points, 4 rebounds, and 2.7 assists playing for the Houston Rockets, Orlando Magic, Sacramento Kings, and LA Clippers.

After his stint with the LA club, he along with Tim Thomas was traded to the New York Knicks in 2008 for Zach Randolph. He then was diagnosed with a career-ending heart condition, which ended his NBA career right then and there.

But his heart condition could not stop him from doing the thing he loves with all his heart. He was on television screens once again when the Big3 was started back in 2017.

Since then, the man with the white beard has been one of the 3-on-3 basketball league’s icons for the past five years, playing with the Power.

