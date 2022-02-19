Basketball

“Scottie Pippen was more skilled than Michael Jordan!”: John Salley shows his Bad Boys Pistons bias while evaluating the Bulls legends’ strengths in VladTV interview

"Scottie Pippen was more skilled than Michael Jordan!": John Salley shows his Bad Boys Pistons bias while evaluating the Bulls legends' strengths in VladTV interview
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"LeBron James wanted to be compared to Michael Jordan! Don't complain now!": Skip Bayless responds ferociously to Rich Paul's comments on Lakers star's journey
Next Article
"I think there will be a lot of development at the beginning"- Ferrari will not shy away from copying other team's innovative designs for the 2022 championship
NBA Latest Post
“I told Ja Morant I need a lob because I’ve never had a dunk in a game”: Trae Young pushes for the first time All-Star guard to throw him a lob this Sunday
“I told Ja Morant I need a lob because I’ve never had a dunk in a game”: Trae Young pushes for the first time All-Star guard to throw him a lob this Sunday

Trae Young wants the roles to be switched with him and Ja Morant as he…