“Michael Jordan was smoking a cigar on his Ferrari and asked me who’s guarding him”: Chris Webber admits to throwing his Bullets teammate under the bus in Playoffs against Bulls

Chris Webber details one of his first experiences with Michael Jordan and talks about the 1997 NBA Playoffs between the Bulls and Bullets.

Michael Jordan seems to have a lot of fun asking his opponents who’s checking him on a particular night. Byron Scott claims to have been approached by Jordan prior to a Lakers-Bulls game in November of 1992 and when he told MJ that Anthony Peeler was guarding him that night, all he said was, ‘50’.

Well, the Lakers got more than what Michael had said he would do as he dropped a light 54 points on them on 21 made field goals. There are several more instances where Michael Jordan has scoffed at his opposing defenders and proceeded to light them up for a string of buckets.

The Washington Bullets in 1997 were a young team that were just above average across the board, led by Chris Webber and Juwan Howard.

While they made the Playoffs in 1997, they wouldn’t stay all too long as their first round opponents were the defending champ Chicago Bulls.

Michael Jordan asks Chris Webber who’s guarding him prior to Game 2.

Dan Patrick gets out some of the best Michael Jordan stories from his guests and Chris Webber was no different. While Webber seems to indicate this game was during the Bulls’ 1996 season, they did not face off in the Playoffs in ‘96 and did so in 1997.

In addition to that, Webber claims to have had 50+ points scored against him and his Washington Bullets in either Game 2 or Game 3, which is what Michael Jordan did in Game 2 of the ‘97 first round series where he scored 55 points in a 109-104 win.

Safe to say that if Jordan was ever smoking a cigar before a game, that game could be chalked up as a loss to the opposing team.