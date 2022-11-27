After Refusing His Girlfriend Sonya Roby’s Claim, Scottie Pippen Was Forced to Pay $10,000 for His ‘Estranged’ Daughter

Scottie Pippen won six championships with the Chicago Bulls; he also had the time to father eight kids with four different women. A lot is said about Dennis Rodman and his trysts with women, but no one talks about the man behind Michael Jordan’s six rings.

Pippen lived a colorful life away from his time on the NBA floor. He married Larsa Pippen in 1997. He had four kids with Larsa: Scotty Jr, Preston, Justin, and Sophia. Pippen had a son from bis first marriage, Antron, who passed away in 2021. Apart from them, Scottie also has three more children.

The twins with Sonya Roby and Sierra Pippen, whom he had with Yvette De Leon.

Scottie Pippen had to be ordered by the court to pay for his daughter

Scottie Pippen been painted as the sullen victim of Jordan’s success and Larsa’s debauchery. But when he was still playing, he was a boy. 8 children—no wonder he wanted to be paid like Jordan. On the other hand, Taylor Roby Pippen was a kid he didn’t want anything to do with. She lost her twin sister nine days into her life.

Her mother, model Susan Roby, had to fight legally to get the money for the kid she still had to support. He did not even turn up to court for the hearing, and even after the paternity test showed a 99.9% probability, he did not want to accept her as his kid.

As a result, the daughter has only had the joy of having his last name, not him as a father. She currently does not care about ever meeting him. Taylor, a self-made athlete and businesswoman, is doing well in life, despite only getting about the same money as a Nissan Altima from her father.

Have things changed in the league and the world today?

Scottie Pippen, till today, has not accepted the three daughters as his own; he has only begrudgingly admitted that he is their father. Like Yondu told Star-Lord, Ego may have been his father, but he was not his daddy. Scottie’s name may be on the birth certificate, but he wasn’t the kind of father to treat his daughters like princesses.

We seem to have evolved from the era of tough love; parents may not have the money but are trying well to keep their children happy. Should that be considered the gold standard, though? Absolutely not, given that you have doting fathers like LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Kobe Bryant.

