6ft 8” Scottie Pippen’s coldest piece of trash talk after Michael Jordan’s clutch jumper to win 5th NBA title was ice cold

In 1997, the Bulls won their fifth championship. This was thanks in part to Scottie Pippen’s trash talk and Michael Jordan’s clutch genes!

The Chicago Bulls had one of the greatest dynasties in NBA history. A dynasty that started with the selection of Michael Jordan and the subsequent pick three years later in Scottie Pippen.

The duo was unstoppable, running through all the competition, winning three rings together from 1991 to 1993!

6ft 5”Jordan and 6ft 8” Pippen would further add to their collection, with the addition of Dennis Rodman to the roster. A move that propelled them to another three titles from 1996 to 1998. Giving the Bulls six of the 10 championships in the 90s.

One of the more memorable championship victories came in 1997. A victory that saw Scottie deliver one of the greatest lines in trash talk history, and MJ hit one of the clutches shots ever.

Scottie Pippen got in Karl Malone’s head, making him miss free throws, following which Michael Jordan hit a clutch game-winner

The 1997 NBA Finals were highlighted by the battle between two sets of ‘Batman & Robin’ duos. The Utah Jazz’s Karl Malone and John Stockton took on MJ and Scottie.

It was a memorable battle, which saw both teams go at it. However, the Bulls were just too much for the Jazz that series. In fact, the final game of that series featured two of the coldest moments in NBA history.

Scottie Pippen hit Malone with the most savage line in NBA history, forcing him to miss free throws after saying, “The Mailman doesn’t deliver on Sundays”, and the next possession saw Jordan hit yet another amazing game-winner!

“The Mailman doesn’t deliver on Sundays.” Pippen to Karl Malone in GM 1 of the 97 NBA Finals. Malone missed both FTS then MJ hits the clutch jumper.

pic.twitter.com/okj86QyTE3 — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) May 18, 2020

It certainly was a moment that is enshrined in the memories of every Bulls fan. However, it was even more special for the two Chicago legends who did it.

