Scottie Pippen’s Son Reveals Bizarre Reason the Bulls Legend Changed His Own Name

The spelling of Scottie Pippen’s name has always sparked curiosity. Was it a mistake? A stylistic choice? Or just something that stuck over time? Now, his son Scotty Pippen Jr. has cleared the air, and the reason is oddly simple.

Advertisement

During a recent appearance on Run It Back, Scotty Pippen Jr. was asked to detail why his father chose to end his name in “ie” while his son’s name ends with a “y.” According to Scotty Jr., the Chicago Bulls legend was born “Scotty” with a y.

Scotty Maurice Pippen Sr. is his birth name. But as Pippen’s NBA career took off and the autograph lines got longer, he made a change. He started signing “Scottie” because it was easier to write while signing hundreds, sometimes thousands, of autographs.

Pippen Jr. said, “I guess he just started signing signatures with ‘ie’ because it was easier to write it that way. And then, for some reason, I just became [Scotty] with a ‘y.’” Practically, signing Scotty with a “y” would’ve been easier because there’d be fewer letters, but only the Bulls legend knows why he changed his name.

The greatest off-ball move Scottie Pippen ever made? Changing his own name to make his signature quicker ✍️ pic.twitter.com/NB7GdWsZF4 — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) July 16, 2025

The Grizzlies star, who’s trying to make his own mark in the league, said he sometimes wishes his name was also spelled with an “ie.” It would’ve made things simpler. He said, “I feel like I should’ve been with ‘ie’ to make it simpler…When I was younger, I probably should’ve went with ‘ie’ just to switch it so it was the same.”

For Scotty Jr., carrying the same name as an all-time great naturally comes with added pressure. Fans and media constantly compare him to a six-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer. But the 24-year-old has a very different outlook on it.

Scotty Pippen Jr. doesn’t feel the pressure of being Scottie Pippen’s son

When you’re the son of one of the all-time greats, the comparisons are inevitable. We are seeing it with Bronny and LeBron James, Kiyan and Carmelo Anthony, and more. Pippen Jr. is in the same boat, but his journey is a little different because he also shares his father’s name. During a conversation with HoopsHype, the 24-year-old was asked if it’s tough to live under the weight of his name.

He said, “No, I don’t think so. I feel like I felt more pressure when I was in high school, like younger, just because people only associated me as being his son, but I feel like I’m kind of carving my own path.”

Pippen Jr. is adamant about making his own legacy, and over the last few years, he has done well. While carving his own path is important for him, he feels blessed to have the presence of Scottie Pippen, who can give him invaluable advice after every game.