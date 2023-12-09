“Bryce James Jumper Is Looking Smooth”: LeBron James Hypes Up the Sierra Canyon Junior Following a Stellar Shooting Performance

Good times continued for LeBron James and his family even after the celebrations of the Los Angeles Lakers’ semi-final win in the In-Season tournament were done and dusted. In the latest high school game for Sierra Canyon, LeBron’s younger son, Bryce James, showcased his shooting prowess on the court. The high school junior showed off an array of jumpers to help his team march to victory.

In their recent Beverly Hills high school tournament match against Centennial, the 16-year-old stole the show with his three-pointers. Bryce scored from the wing and the corner of both sides while owning the number 10 jersey. His scoring form caught the attention of basketball fans as clips covering the highlights of the game gained traction on Instagram and other social media platforms. With the caption, “Bryce James was feeling it from deep tonight,” this post displayed the highlights of James’ time on the floor.

Interestingly, it attracted the attention of LeBron James as well, as he cheered for his son in his Instagram stories. He shared the highlight clip attempting to direct the viewers’ attention to his son’s jumper. The 38-year-old’s shared post had the caption, “Bryce James jumper looking smooth.”

The 4x champion had another reason to be delighted as Bryce’s scoring spree from the deep resulted in his high school team’s second win in the competition. With a 63-53 victory, Sierra Canyon is now 7-1 in the regular season. Thus, Bryce’s varsity basketball career has started off brilliantly as his team emerges as a prominent force.

What’s next for LeBron James’ sons?

James’ younger son has attracted interest from different circles with his gameplay on the court. Standing at 6’6, the shooting guard is one to keep an eye on for the future. His shooting form and compact release have impressed fans till now as he only could get better from here on.

As for his older son, Bronny James, a significant step in the right direction awaits. After suffering a cardiac arrest in late July, the 19-year-old’s basketball future remained uncertain for a while. Since then, there have been multiple positive updates on his health, paving the way for his much-anticipated college basketball debut.

Bronny has recovered well from the setback and had joined his team’s practice sessions a couple of weeks back. Following that, he has had his “first day of contact practice” recently where he “looked good,” the team’s head coach Andy Enfield confirmed. So, he is now expected to play his first-ever NCAA game for the USC Trojans on Sunday against Long Beach State.