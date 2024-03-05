“You Got Snubbed Prove Em Wrong”: Brandin Podziemski’s Reaction to ROTM Snub Gains Support From Warriors Twitter

Credits: Feb 23, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (2) during the second quarter against the Charlotte Hornets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors had an excellent production in February. Stephen Curry and co. won 11 out of the 14 games, resulting in Steve Kerr winning the Western Coach of the Month. Brandin Podziemski had almost no chance to win the Western Rookie of the Month over Victor Wembanyama. However, not even being named a nominee had the Warriors guard feeling disrespected.

Wembanyama winning the Western Conference Rookie of the Month for February was inevitable. The San Antonio Spurs youngster recorded a staggering 21.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 3.9 blocks per game.

The NBA also announced that Chet Holmgren, Keyonte George, and Amen Thompson were the players nominated for the same feat.

In February, Brandin Podziemski averaged 10.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. Not being named among the four nominees for the Rookie of the Month award seemed to be a bit surprising. The snub even resulted in Podz feeling disrespected as he took to X (formerly “Twitter”):

This isn’t the only time that Podziemski has had to face such a snub. Earlier this season, Podziemski wasn’t among the four nominated players for the Rookie of the Month award for December, even though he averaged 11.2 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 4.2 assists.

Similar to his reaction to February’s snub, the 21-year-old tweeted out the same emoji.

Dub Nation support Brandin Podziemski

Even though the nominations of the other four rookies were valid, fans of the Golden State Warriors came to Brandin Podziemski’s support. Several users who supported the Bay Area side sympathized with the 6ft 5” guard.

Brandin Podziemski has been a huge reason behind the Warriors’ success in February. Amidst Klay Thompson’s horrific performance, coach Steve Kerr made the tough call of removing the four-time champ from the starting lineup. Instead, Podziemski started in place of the Splash Brother.

In those 31.9 minutes per game in February, Podziemski didn’t just play as a third playmaker behind Draymond Green and Stephen Curry, but he also sacrificed his body in every single possession. Clearly, starting Podziemski seems to be a plan that’s working for the Golden State Warriors. For the remaining 22 games of the season, as the 2022 champions make a push to clinch a playoff spot, the southpaw rookie will have a major role to play.