“Gloria James’ son! God’s plan! LeBron James becomes the first player to be named an All-Star starter for 18 consecutive years”: The King ties Michael Jordan for the all-time leader in All-Star votes

NBA superstar LeBron James reacts to being named the first player to have 18 consecutive All-Star selections as a starter.

And LeBron James leads the NBA in All-Star votes for the sixth consecutive season. The four-time champion was named captain for the fifth continuous season. Despite the Lakers having a lackluster season, James continues to be a fan favorite and the most popular player across the globe.

James received over 9M votes, leading the second position Stephen Curry by as much as 2M votes. In his year 19th, LBJ is the sole engine for the Lakers when it comes to offense. The 37-year old is currently averaging 29.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG, 6.3 APG, shooting above 50% from the field.

Three voting groups determined the starters: • Fans (50%)

• NBA players (25%)

Complete voting results here: https://t.co/h4VCEaRwVR Below are the overall scores for the top finishers at each position.

Whether it was the fans, media, or players voting, James ranked no.1 in all the segments. In his 17 appearances so far, James has won the All-Star Game MVP three times. James is the all-time scoring leader in the All-Star games. The superstar has scored 389-point in all his appearances so far.

James reacted to being the first player to be named an All-Star starter for 18 consecutive years. The superstar didn’t forget to mention his mother on achieving this accolade.

LeBron James is no.1 in the All-Star games.

James has been the no.1 choice of fans for six consecutive years when it comes to the All-Star voting. In his 17 All-Star appearances so far, LBJ has averaged 27.1 PPG, 7.4 RPG, 7.4 APG, shooting 50.4% from the field. The four-time Finals MVP ties Michael Jordan for leading the All-Star votes.

Most times leading the All-Star vote overall: 9 — Michael Jordan

9 — LeBron James pic.twitter.com/gVpc6lJue5 — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 28, 2022

James shared his reaction on Twitter after learning after he was named an All-Star starter for 18 consecutive years.

The Lakers superstar assembled the following team being the captain of the west.

The Western Conference starter pool for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game: •Stephen Curry

•LeBron James

•Nikola Jokić

•Ja Morant

•Andrew Wiggins James will be a team captain because he is the All-Star starter from the West with the most fan votes in the West. pic.twitter.com/AFw27rXp4z — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) January 28, 2022

It was good news for the Lakers fans as James had tied the late Kobe Bryant for the longest streak of All-Star selections.

LeBron James has been selected to the All-Star Game for the 18th consecutive season, tying Kobe Bryant for the longest streak in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/hvYoXK6h7A — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) January 28, 2022

As All-Star captain, James holds a flawless record of 4-0.

Yet again, the Western Conference’s leading vote getter, and All-Star captain, @KingJames. He’s 4-0 as the GM of the squad. https://t.co/kb8dWMqNFm — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) January 28, 2022

With the All-Star weekend taking place in his hometown Cleveland, we’ll have to wait and see if James wins his fourth All-Star MVP.