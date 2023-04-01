“Secret to My Luscious Locks”: $2.9 Billion Papa Johns Director Shaquille O’Neal Roasts Source of $8 Million Salary

NBA on TNT has proven Shaquille O’Neal is a funny man over and over again. But, for the fans who were fortunate enough to watch O’Neal’s career, O’Neal has always been hilarious. The 7ft 1″ was the meanest man on the court, but off the court, he was the goofiest athlete around.

He enjoyed himself, enjoyed his humor, and his antics. It’s hard to imagine he would do it for anyone else than himself. After all, what good would it do if it brought Diesel no joy? And certainly, being respected and being funny are his top priorities. Even when it comes to business, while O’Neal certainly enjoys earning money, he doesn’t hold back on the jokes.

His recent Tweet about Papa Johns only goes on to prove this. The Laker legend tweeted a memeable video where he is rocking an afro wig and spraying it with what seems to be hair spray.

Shaquille O’Neal roasts Papa Johns

In the tweet, Shaq is spraying his afro wig with a little too much spray. He is suggestive and grooving all the while continuously spraying Papa Johns’ ‘Garlic Sauce Shine Spray.’ Moreover, to quote O’Neal, it’s ‘the secret to his luscious locks.’

Do you want to know the secret to my luscious locks? @PapaJohns Garlic Sauce 🤫 pic.twitter.com/ZS2cCQhYdA — SHAQ (@SHAQ) April 1, 2023

Shaq clearly takes his April Fool’s day seriously. He went out of his way to tailor-make a product video that promotes Papa Johns’ ‘garlic hair spray.’ Knowing O’Neal, he could probably even sell a few hundred thousand of them. Maybe to the hairless gentlemen at least.

The whole thing is even funnier when you consider Shaquille O’Neal’s role in Papa Johns. He is on the Board of Directors of the $2.9 Billion company. He also earns $8 million every 3 years from his stake and salaries from them. All things considered, the joke about the fake product of his profitable venture is hilarious.

Shaq is a smart investor

O’Neal has built the Shaq brand to the point where virtually the entire world is aware of it. He has sold over 80 million Dunkman shoes and continues to grow his business ventures.

But what makes Shaquille O’Neal so successful where so many other athletes have failed? Diesel is a versatile entrepreneur who has innovated his strategies from experience. He is currently expected to be worth a whopping $400 million and clearly on his way to making a lot more.