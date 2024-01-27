Michael Jordan On LeBron James: What Is The 6x NBA Champion’s Take On The Lakers Superstar?

The GOAT debate is something almost every sports fan gets into once or twice in their lives. Every sport has its own messiahs and each fan has their own take on who should be crowned the greatest of all time. When it comes to basketball, Michael Jordan is the first name that pops up in everyone’s mind but another player that has been a constant name in this debate is LeBron James.

There might be many other legends who come in the ‘greatest of all time’ conversation for different people. But two prominent names that get repeated the most over the years are Michael Jordan and LeBron James.

Back in 2020, Michael Jordan spoke extensively about LeBron James and the comparisons between their game, along with any similarities. MJ said, “He’s an unbelievable player. He’s one of the best players in the world if not the best player in the world. I know it’s a natural tendency to compare eras to eras. And it’s gonna continue to happen.”

“I’m a fan of his, I love watching him play. But as you can see, our league is starting to expand on very talented players. I think he’s made his mark. He’ll continue to do so over a period of time. But when you start the comparisons, I think it is what it is. It’s just a standard measurement. I take it with a grain of salt. He is a heck of a basketball player without a doubt.”

Michael Jordan is clearly one of the biggest fans of the game despite dominating it for so many years. And anyone who makes the game worth watching for him is someone who has Jordan’s respect, like LeBron James. MJ credited the things James has done over a period of time and how he was the face of the league just as Jordan was back in his day.

Jordan even came forward to congratulate LeBron James when he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jaabar for the all-time scoring record. This just goes to show the appreciation MJ had for James.

It is clear that Michael Jordan thinks highly of LeBron James. LBJ may not have the same number of rings as MJ does but all the records broken and set, his moves off the court, and everything is something Michael Jordan does hold in high regard.

Michael Jordan and LeBron James talk about one another

This wasn’t the first time Michael Jordan addressed the comparisons between him and LeBron James. Though you might’ve heard a statement or two from MJ every now and then, back in 2013, Jordan once again touched upon the comparisons between him and LBJ.

During an interview with CigarAficionado, MJ said, “So when you sit there and you say I was voted the most popular athlete, it’s ironic that I’m the youngest of the three. So in essence it’s all related to who is watching now. If you ask 20 years from now, I’m pretty sure LeBron [James] may beat me. If you ask me, I can never give you an opinion about things like that.”

This was MJ’s response when it was revealed that he was voted the highest when it came to the most popular athlete in the sports history category.

Over the years, it isn’t just Michael Jordan who has given his two cents on LeBron James. The latter too spoke about meeting MJ for the first time very recently. In the video, James says, “When I met Michael Jordan for the first time, I couldn’t believe it was him. I couldn’t believe it. The dude looked like Jesus Christ to me.”

Given that LeBron James’ favourite player growing up was Michael Jordan, he will always hold MJ in high regard. But at the same time, James has been fighting and dealing with comparisons to MJ his whole career. And deep down, LBJ might’ve actually wanted to surpass his idol.

Which brings us back to the GOAT debate. Has LeBron James surpassed Michael Jordan as the GOAT of basketball? Have a spirited debate among other NBA heads to see what the conclusion is.