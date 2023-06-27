31 Years After Earning $2,445,000 More Than Michael Jordan But Averaging 4.8 Points Less, Shaquille O’Neal Showcases The Greatest Rookie Scorers

Very few in the NBA have been feared like Shaquille O’Neal and Michael Jordan were. While Shaq became perhaps the most dominant force the league had ever seen, Jordan came to showcase his fantastic pure scoring prowess. Both Shaq Diesel and Mike earned Rookie of The Year in 1992 and 1984 respectively. However, despite outscoring Shaq (23.4 ppg) by almost five points, Jordan (28.2 ppg) shockingly earned $2,445,000 less in his rookie season.

To put it in simple terms, Michael Jordan was the pioneer who gave basketball and the NBA global recognition. he came into the league to dominate and set a standard that generations would aim to live by. The six-time NBA champion’s game had an elegance and beauty that inspired millions of Americans to “be like Mike.” Even if you attribute impossibility to Jordan’s shots, you could see the balance and hard work in them. Since his drafting, the former Chicago Bulls legend helped the organization increase its profit by 1000% by 1998, and the NBA started to play international games. That was Jordan’s effect on basketball.

Shaquille O’Neal Was Paid Handsomely In His Rookie Year And Michael Jordan Had A Lot To Do With It

O’Neal put up the list of the top eight rookie scorers in the league’s history. The list had other big names like “The Answer” Allen Iverson, and “The Admiral” David Robinson among others. Although Shaquille O’Neal is in the seventh spot on the list, his dominance in the league was never in question. During his college stint at LSU, the four-time NBA champion had already established himself as one of the greatest-ever draft picks. Over three seasons with LSU, he played 90 games and averaged over 21 points with a 61% field goal percentage.

By the time Shaq arrived in the league in 1992, the league had achieved global popularity. All that was due to Michael Jordan’s global image. The Chicago Bulls were traveling the world and playing international games. Fans showed up on the streets and in the arena just to get a glimpse of “His Airness”.

However, more than Jordan, it proved to be more economically beneficial to future players. When MJ signed his contract with the Bulls, he earned $455,000 along with a $100,000 signing bonus. However, with his promising game, O’Neal earned $3,000,000 in his rookie year. All because of the popularity Jordan had given to the game of basketball.

Shaquille O’Neal Gives A Glimpse Of Devastation His Duo With Michael Jordan Would Have Caused In The League

Over the years, the league has seen duos and trios who have completely dominated their opponents on the basketball court. From Magic-Kareen and Shaq-Kobe to Jordan-Pippen, the list is long. However, while they were teaming up, they were still beatable. But Shaq recently posted an Instagram story and showed how unfair and devastating it would have been for the league had he teamed up with Jordan.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/tragicpatek/status/1673498736935448577?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Perhaps it would have been unfair, perhaps it would have been devastating for the league, or perhaps it would have been a dream come true for many. To watch the most dominant force with the greatest is only possible in fantasy basketball.