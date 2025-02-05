“See What Happens When We Get Rid of Anthony Davis”: Gilbert Arenas Credits LeBron James’ Scorching First Half to Lakers Trading AD

The Lakers are playing their first game since Anthony Davis was traded to the Dallas Mavericks. There has been a sense of sadness among the Lakers fanbase, players, and coaches because of AD’s departure. However, Gilbert Arenas is celebrating the same after witnessing LeBron James’ first-half onslaught against the Clippers.

Advertisement

While watching the game live on Playback, Arenas was very impressed by the 40-year-old’s performance in the first quarter.

With 42 seconds left in the first quarter, LeBron missed a free throw. However, Jaxson Hayes managed to rebound the ball and send it back into King James’ hands. The 40-year-old then converted it into three points with a one-legged jumper, which had Arenas celebrating in his chair.

The former NBA star said, “You see what happens when we get rid of AD?”

Arenas insinuated that without AD, the Lakers are in a better position. He was trying to imply that since LeBron is the primary scorer in AD’s absence, his game has been elevated. However, it’s too soon to make any such claims.

Gilbert Arenas reacts to Lebron scoring 14 points in the first quarter “You see what happens when we get rid of AD” (🎥: @GilsArenaShow) pic.twitter.com/8hjx4c1lF1 — Playback (@WatchPlayback) February 5, 2025

Coach JJ Redick had stated at the beginning of the season that AD would take on the responsibility of scoring in order to give LBJ enough time to rest. However, Davis’ presence was far more valuable than just an offensive player. In time, we will know exactly the impact of his departure.

But for now, the Lakers are in a great position. LBJ ended the first quarter with 14 points and had 21 points by the end of the first half. He shot 8-11 from the field and had five assists and three steals.

Gilbert Arenas’ reaction to the Lakers trading for Luka Doncic

Another reason why Arenas was downplaying AD’s importance could be because he has been very pleased with the trade. Agent Zero believes that Luka is going to be on “demon time” in LA. Arenas was seen jumping around in his studio in excitement following the Luka trade.

He said, “We got our number one option now…He won’t be passing to LeBron James. We finally got somebody who will take over and for the future.” Arenas claimed that even if the Lakers lose every game this season, they have secured their future by bringing in Luka.

Since the Slovenian is not playing tonight against the Clippers, we will have to wait to see the kind of chemistry Luka will have with LeBron. It’s clear from the nature of this trade that the Lakers will soon push Luka to be the face of the franchise.